CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Twitter Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter") TWTR shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Twitter, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=31852&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Twitter includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 14, 2022

Aggrieved Twitter investors only have until November 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-twitter-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-14-2022-301626611.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

