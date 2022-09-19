Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Dingdong Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. ("Dingdong") DDL shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Dingdong American Depository Shares pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statements and related prospectus on Form 424B4 issued in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 initial public stock offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Dingdong, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dingdong-cayman-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=31841&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's initial public offering misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market.  For example, despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date.  Consequently, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing.  Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation.

DEADLINE: October 24, 2022

Aggrieved Dingdong investors only have until October 24, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-dingdong-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-24-2022-301626609.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

