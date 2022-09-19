Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Carvana Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Carvana Co. ("Carvana") CVNA shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 6, 2020 and June 24, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Carvana, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cvna-carvana-loss-submission-form?prid=31834&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Carvana includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about Carvana's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 3, 2022

Aggrieved Carvana investors only have until October 3, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-carvana-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-3-2022-301626543.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

