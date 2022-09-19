Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Weber Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Weber Inc. ("Weber") WEBR shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Weber Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Weber, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/weber-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=31833&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Weber includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 27, 2022

Aggrieved Weber investors only have until September 27, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-weber-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-september-27-2022-301626539.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Weber Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 27, 2022

