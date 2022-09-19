Dela Rosa: Organizational meeting - Opening remarks

OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD “BATO” DELA ROSA

SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON MARAWI CITY

REHABILITATION AND VICTIMS' COMPENSATION

19 September 2022; 1PM - Padilla Room

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING - OPENING REMARKS

Once again, good afternoon. Maaga 'yung ating hearing ngayon. Ala-una. Nag-lunch na ba kayo? Okay lang? Baka mamaya hindi pa kayo nakapag-lunch. Siguro nag-lunch naman siguro [kayo]. Otherwise, magpakuha tayo ng pagkain sa canteen kung hindi pa kayo nakakain. Nakakahiya naman sa inyo. Thank you.

Almost five years since former President Duterte's declaration of Marawi City as liberated from terrorist influence, it seems that the rehabilitation is still ongoing. Hanggang ngayon, bumabangon pa rin ang Marawi. While we understand that a global pandemic caused great delay, we also recognize the gravity, the urgency; war-torn Marawi beckons us to act, and to act swiftly.

Noong 18th Congress, ako rin ang naging Chairperson ng Senate Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation. Isa sa mga mahahalagang nagawa ng kumiteng ito ay ang matagumpay na pakikipagpulong ng mga residente ng Marawi kay President Duterte. Bukod pa rito, naipasa rin ng 18th Congress, sa tulong ng komiteng ito, ang Republic Act No. 11696, o ang "Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022."

Needless to say, we know full well that the work does not stop there. As Senators of this Republic, we are expected to see this through, to the very end.

By virtue of Senate Resolution No. 95, approved by the Senate, the Senate Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation and Victims' Compensation was reconstituted. As a Committee, we are tasked to provide full support, assistance, and cooperation to Task Force Bangon Marawi. We are also mandated to ensure and oversee the rehabilitation of Marawi City, until such rehabilitation is completed. The phrase 'Victims' Compensation' has been added to our committee's name because this now forms part of our task - to ensure that the siege victims receive what is due to them.

Again, I say, we are called upon to act, and to act swiftly. Maraming salamat po.