PM urges speeding up key transport projects

VIETNAM, September 19 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for key transport projects to be sped up as he chaired the second meeting of the State steering committee with 33 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, which took place both face-to-face and online on Saturday.

In his remarks, PM Chính said that infrastructure development is one of the three strategic breakthroughs but transport infrastructure is a major bottleneck in the country.

He noted that the country aims to build at least 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030, contributing to realising the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045.

He pointed out weaknesses and shortcomings in the allocation of resources for transport development, saying that the transport sector has failed to achieve the set target, especially in highway projects.

Many projects have not yet made significant progress, especially those in big cities, the PM said, emphasising the need to soon address weaknesses during the implementation of the projects.

The Government leader ordered members of the steering committee to promote their sense of responsibility in performing their assigned tasks; comply with decentralisation; clearly define problems in projects; and propose solutions to accelerate the progress of projects.

The PM suggested that provinces and cities assigned as investors must have a steering committee to direct. Provincial and municipal people's committees must focus on master plans and well implement the disbursement of public investment capital.

He asked ministries to pay attention to materials for the construction of works. He assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to conduct a specialised inspection of issues related to sand, gravel, and soil materials.

Agencies and localities should avoid material shortages.

The Ministry of Construction must guide localities to announce the prices of materials.

PM Chính emphasised that ministries should strengthen inspection to speed up project progress and improve work quality of works, transfer capital from projects that are behind schedule to projects that do well.

For public-private partnership (PPP) projects, the Ministry of Planning and Investment guides localities to select capable investors and complies with the State's regulations and laws.

The PM requested project management boards and contractors to quickly carry out approved works, especially the Mai Sơn - Highway 45 expressway, the Cam Lộ - La Sơn, Vĩnh Hảo - Phan Thiet – Dầu Giây expressways must be completed this year.

Concerned organisations must complete procedures for projects on the North-South Expressway phase 2 and projects under the programme on economic recovery and development.

He assigned the Ministry of Transport and localities to focus on developing investment projects, striving to start the construction of expressway projects, including Khánh Hòa-Buôn Ma Thuột, Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu, and Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Sóc Trăng before June 30, 2025.

As for projects in Hà Nội and HCM City, the PM said that these cities have been strongly directed to remove difficulties and start to get in order, but it is necessary to promote and do better.

PM Chính suggested the two cities early implement railway projects because the longer they take, the less effective they will be.

He asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to focus on making the Long Thành Airport well, conduct bids fairly and transparently, and choose experienced contractors. The PM suggested ministries cooperate with ACV in this very important project.

PM Chính requested the ministries and localities, especially the heads to be proactive and active, working closely with each other, promptly solving problems, and speeding up projects’ progress.

The Government inspector and Ministry of Public Security must supervise and handle violations, if any, and work for the people and for the country, to develop strongly and prosperously. — VNS