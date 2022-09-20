Edge Computing Market to Record a CAGR of over 15% with Highest Revenue from North America – GlobalData Plc

The Edge Computing – Thematic Research study is now available in GlobalData Plc report store.

LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Computing – Thematic Research Study by GlobalData Plc. estimated the total global spending by enterprises on edge computing to be USD 8.6 billion in 2020. Higher performance and cost savings achieved in developing, hosting, and powering applications, closer to points of consumption, are responsible for the growing popularity of edge computing. Also, businesses can make faster decisions about data collected internet-connected sensors on factory floors, transportation networks, and retail outlets. These factors are expected to drive the edge computing market to record a CAGR of over 15% during 2021-2025.

Unlock Potential Growth-generating Opportunities as you Read Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3068291

Edge Computing Market Segment Analysis

By Technology

• Hardware and resource: The segment includes edge data centers, telco edge solutions, enterprise edge hardware, edge gateway hardware, and device edge. Hardware and resource contributed 54% of edge computing spending in 2020. Most of the annual spending in this segment relates to edge data centers, wherein edge computing infrastructure is deployed within mini or micro data centers or secondary data centers that are closer to data collection points and to the locations where end-user applications and content are consumed.

• Software and applications

• Services

Need More Information on the Segment-wise Market Share, View Report Snapshot at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/edge-computing-theme-analysis/

By Geography

• North America: North America was the largest regional market for edge computing, contributing 38% of total spending in 2020. The US, Canada, and Mexico will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies in the region. The region will retain its dominance in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of large number of technology giants.

• Asia Pacific

• Western Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Central & Eastern Europe

Want to know more about the regional revenue contribution, Request for Sample Right Here!

Edge Computing Market Trends

The main trends shaping the edge computing theme over the next 12 to 24 months are covered in this report. We classify these trends into three categories-, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Technology trends

• Internet of Things (IoT)

• 5G

• Multi-access edge computing (MEC)

• Network modernization

• Security and privacy

Macroeconomic trends

• COVID-19

• Data sovereignty

• US-China trade war

• Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)

Regulatory Trends

• General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

• Chinese cybersecurity and data privacy laws

• Australian Privacy Principles ss(APP)

• California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

For additional factors influencing the market growth, Get Sample Report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3068291

Edge Computing Market Value Chain Analysis

Edge solutions and service providers are targeting a wide range of applications and use cases. To a large extent, these depend on the deployment and maintenance of edge computing infrastructure at specific physical locations. These physical locations can be grouped into several broad categories, including:

• Device edge

• Remote edge

• Branch edge

• Enterprise edge

• Telco/MEC edge

• Cloud edge

Download Sample Report for Value Chain Insights and Scope Analysis

About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.

