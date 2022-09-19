Safuvest Raises $100,000 During Private Token Sale, Set To Kick Off $SAFV Presale

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safuvest has completed an initial private token sale round for its utility token $SAFV as they prepare to launch a blockchain powered fintech platform to increase the adoption of digital assets.







The Safuvest platform — which will allow digital asset holders to swap their assets between stable currencies and volatile assets or use it as collateral to borrow stable coins has raised $100 thousand in a private offering round.

Safuvest says it "will use these funds to grow our development team, onboard advisors and extend more strategic partnerships”.

Users who hold SAFV tokens, the utility token of the Safuvest platform will be able to pay for trading fees in the platform and also be able to boost their interest rates on the Safuvest platform.

A presale and a subsequent public $SAFV token sale is due to take place later this month.

The Safuvest platform will utilize the SAFV token, which will be minted as a BEP-20 token on the Binance blockchain after the TGE before the public sale in early November 2022.

Safuvest token provides features found in utility and rewards tokens like Crypto.com's CRO and Binance's BNB.

In addition, users can also stake their SAFV tokens to earn staking rewards paid weekly.

Leonardus Soeterbroek , Safuvest’s project manager said "Real adoption comes when millions of people are using crypto for their everyday needs without even knowing that they are using blockchain technology. Safuvest will accelerate the adoption and further utility of digital assets”.

Safuvest Token presale will be kicking off on 20th of September for early investors to acquire the Safuvest token at the cheapest price possible.

More details about the presale can be found on Safuvest website , alternatively you can join the Safuvest Telegram group to stay up to date with the latest information.

