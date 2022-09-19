Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,140 in the last 365 days.

Safuvest Raises $100,000 During Private Token Sale, Set To Kick Off $SAFV Presale

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safuvest has completed an initial private token sale round for its utility token $SAFV as they prepare to launch a blockchain powered fintech platform to increase the adoption of digital assets.


The Safuvest platform — which will allow digital asset holders to swap their assets between stable currencies and volatile assets or use it as collateral to borrow stable coins has raised $100 thousand in a private offering round.

Safuvest says it "will use these funds to grow our development team, onboard advisors and extend more strategic partnerships”.

Users who hold SAFV tokens, the utility token of the Safuvest platform will be able to pay for trading fees in the platform and also be able to boost their interest rates on the Safuvest platform.

A presale and a subsequent public $SAFV token sale is due to take place later this month.

The Safuvest platform will utilize the SAFV token, which will be minted as a BEP-20 token on the Binance blockchain after the TGE before the public sale in early November 2022.

Safuvest token provides features found in utility and rewards tokens like Crypto.com's CRO and Binance's BNB.

In addition, users can also stake their SAFV tokens to earn staking rewards paid weekly.

Leonardus Soeterbroek, Safuvest’s project manager said "Real adoption comes when millions of people are using crypto for their everyday needs without even knowing that they are using blockchain technology. Safuvest will accelerate the adoption and further utility of digital assets”.

Safuvest Token presale will be kicking off on 20th of September for early investors to acquire the Safuvest token at the cheapest price possible.

More details about the presale can be found on Safuvest website, alternatively you can join the Safuvest Telegram group to stay up to date with the latest information.

Safuvest Social Links:

Website: https://safuvest.com

Join Presale: https://sale.safuvest.com/

Litepaper: https://safuvest.com/litepaper.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SafuVest

Telegram: https://t.me/safuvest

Blog: https://medium.com/@safuvest

Media Contact

Company: Safu Technologies LTD

Contact Name: Leonardus Soeterbroek

E-mail: hello (at) safuvest.com

Website: https://safuvest.com/




Leonardus Soeterbroek
Safu Technologies LTD
hello (at) safuvest.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Safuvest Raises $100,000 During Private Token Sale, Set To Kick Off $SAFV Presale

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.