CoinAgenda Announces Top Speakers and an Appearance by Sophia the Robot for Ninth Annual Web3 and Blockchain Conference at Circa Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas

CoinAgenda Global will feature Bobby Lee, CEO of Ballet; Vinny Lingham, Partner at Multicoin and award-winning author Alyze Sam with elevated networking at the Legendary Dinner hosted at a luxurious estate

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced the second round of speakers for CoinAgenda Global, which will be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for locals.

Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Global include:

Bobby Lee, Founder & CEO of Ballet

Vinny Lingham, Partner at Multicoin; Co-founder & CEO of Civic; Founder of Waitroom

Alyze Sam, Co-founder & Award-Winning Author of Tech & Authors

Sophia the Robot

Trevor Koverko, Web3 Founder of Matador, Polymath, Tokens.com

Miko Matsumura, Managing Partner at gumi Cryptos Capital

Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com

James Haft, Executive Chairman of DLTx

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler

Damon Zwarich, Charli3 Oracles

Natalia Sokolova, Managing Member of SGG World

Erik LaPaglia, Co-Founder of Miami NFT Week

Bill Inman, Board Member, High Growth Companies

Bob Reid, CEO of Everest

Vinny Lingham will discuss Cycles and Trends of the market and Bobby Lee will be featured in a conversation about Wallets and Exchanges as Ballet is the world's first multi-currency non-electronic physical cryptocurrency wallet, designed for everyday people. Alyze Sam is a refreshing blockchain strategist, a novel educator, a multi-award-winning author, a serial co-founder who has been ranked top 50 in Blockchain & Top 5 Woman in NFTs (HackerNoon, 2022) and will be speaking to CoinAgenda about NFTs. Sophia the Robot, built by Hanson Robotics, will join us at CoinAgenda after her sister, Grace, joined us last year. Sophia will share her thoughts on stage and be available for a photo opportunity.

The three-day event will include various thought leadership panels and presentations. Topics include Entertainment, Legal and Regulatory, Metaverse, Countering Risk in a Bear Market, Investing in Web3, NFTs and more. On Sunday, October 23, the conference will feature a BitAngels startup competition where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by judges’ votes, one winner will be announced and will walk away with a ticket to CoinAgenda 2023 and a marketing package (total value is $13,000).



“CoinAgenda goes on in a bear market or bull market because web3 and blockchain investors continue to look for investment opportunities,'' said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda organizer. “We have been the leading investor conference series since 2014, bridging startups with investors and delivering content from industry leaders.“

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at high-end venues. The Legendary Dinner will be hosted at a private and luxurious estate on the second night of the conference where guests will gather to share ideas and make business connections.



To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Global, visit: https://bit.ly/38C653f.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact (at) layer1events.com. If you are interested in pitching at BitAngels or other sponsorships please contact Danilo Crestejo, Sponsorships & Client Relations at danilo (at) layer1events.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon and NFT Carnival.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.

