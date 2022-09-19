Electric Parking Brake Market Innovation To Drive The Market. By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers are constantly striving to make driving easier and more comfortable. As such, the adoption of electronic parking brake is increasing in vehicles. Electric parking brakes are used to hold the vehicle immobilized on roads. Moreover, electric brakes, which function on a button, is an alternative to conventional handbrake lever. When the button of electric parking brake is pressed or pulled, the motors press the pads onto the rear brakes. Additionally, the electric parking brake is accomplished of electronic control unit and actuator mechanism for its operation. Besides, free up the space for storage in center console and are more reliable than conventional handbrakes.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10095

Increasing preference of electric parking brakes over conventional parking brakes to increase the space for storage is driving the market growth. Additionally, consumers concern towards road safety is fueling the electric parking brake market. Besides, adoption of electric parking brakes offers weight reduction and saves fuel, which, in turn, increase its demand. Moreover, factors like lesser force required for its operation and high reliability associated with electric parking brake in fostering the market. However, higher cost of the system acts as a factor restraining market growth. Moreover, rising demand for luxury and premium class vehicle is proliferating the market growth.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10095

innovation allows organizations to stay relevant in the competitive market and also plays an important role in growth of the organization. Manufacturers of electric parking brake are constantly focusing on innovation. Moreover, the manufactures are trying to eliminate the major restraining factor of electric parking brake which its inability to equip in small cars due to its cost. In 2020, the ZF Friedrichshafen has launched industry first front electric park brake which can be equipped in smaller vehicle. In addition to the classic park brake function, the company has also launched auto-hold function and stop-and-go function which is useful in traffic.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10095

The failure of electric parking brakes has been highlighted a couple of times. With increasing number of cases of quality issues from renowned auto manufacturers, the doubt is created in minds of consumer while buying. Moreover, the cases of recalling of vehicles with issues hampers the market adversely. For instance, in 2016, Honda had recalled approximately 350,000 cars for electric parking brake issues. Besides, in 2017, Tesla had recalled 53,000 cars to fix the electric parking brake issues. Tesla claims that third-party suppliers could have manufactured improperly.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10095

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Electric Parking Brakeindustry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the Electric Parking Brakemarket growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-parking-brake-market-A09730

Similar Research Report:

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-and-hybrid-vehicles-driveline-market-A14082

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.