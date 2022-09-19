Magna's Industry-First Thermoplastic Rear Swing Doors Hit the Market

Thermoplastic swing doors launch on Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz

First-to-market technology increases styling flexibility and brand differentiation

20 to 30 percent lighter than equivalent steel solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAILAUF, Germany, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the mobility transformation in full swing, Magna continues to deliver key technologies that address trends toward vehicle accessibility. Its latest innovation, rear thermoplastic swing doors, are hitting the market for the first time on the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

The doors that contain recycled materials are 20 to 30 percent lighter than traditional steel solutions, helping reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, optimizing range, and reducing the opening effort for consumers. Additionally, by using thermoplastic resin material, vehicle designers have more styling freedom for sharper detailing, undercut surfaces and tighter radii, which enables greater brand differentiation. With the use of thermoplastics, the spoiler is now integrated into the swing doors which reduces cost, creates a cleaner appearance and improves vehicle aerodynamics.

“Lightweight components are increasingly important with the shift to electrification, and we see an ever-growing demand for new access solutions,” said Grahame Burrow, President, Magna Exteriors. “Magna has been on the forefront of next generation thermoplastic liftgates and now we are taking that expertise to develop numerous integration possibilities for our customers.”

From carrying cargo to working on the job site, consumers have the option to choose their preferred method of rear access to fit their lifestyle; a traditional liftgate or split swing doors. Both thermoplastic solutions are supplied as ready-to-install modules. This helps to reduce production time and improve line efficiency while saving on cost.

With the current trend towards electric vehicles, some analysts project the thermoplastic liftgate market could grow up to 15% by 2028. Magna’s expertise in materials, component integration, and design positions the company well to take advantage of this growing product area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/624daf5a-f47e-4b76-94eb-82ce5acf6fd7