Daniel Chu Joins 23andMe as Chief Product Officer

Chu brings over two decades of experience in product management, design and strategy, as well as expertise with navigating complex industries

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today appointed Daniel Chu as Chief Product Officer.



Prior to joining 23andMe, Chu served as Chief Product Officer for Waymo, where he launched the world’s first commercial fully autonomous ride-hailing service. He oversaw the product management, program management, user experience design and research, industrial design, product data science and strategy teams for the company. Before Waymo, Chu led the Google Maps platform product team, which included the Google Maps API, one of the most popular APIs available.

“Dan is a collaborative, data-driven leader that can build consumer products and services at scale. He has proven he can navigate highly technical and regulated environments for consumer facing products. We are excited to welcome Dan as we build out our genomic health platform,” said Anne Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 23andMe.

“I’m excited to be joining a founder-led, mission-driven company that’s focused on using data to revolutionize health, wellness and research,” said Chu. “23andMe has helped bring genetics into the mainstream and I look forward to joining the company as it embarks on transforming healthcare to deliver a more personalized experience. 23andMe has a passionate team building impactful products and services that truly have the potential to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

Chu holds Bachelor of Science (BS) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees from Stanford University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Harvard Business School, and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Harvard Kennedy School.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andMe.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," “predicts,” "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact: investors@23andMe.com

Media Contact: press@23andMe.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/515f0e84-3766-467c-91ec-e93d42b4411a