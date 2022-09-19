Submit Release
AutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 6.2%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $40.51; Annual Sales of $16.3 Billion

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $5.3 billion for its fourth quarter (16 weeks) ended August 27, 2022, an increase of 8.9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (16 weeks). Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 6.2% for the quarter.

“Our results are a testament to our AutoZoners’ ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service every day.  Our retail business performed well this quarter ending with positive same store sales on top of last year’s strong performance.  And, our commercial business growth continued to be exceptionally strong at 22%. The investments we have made in both inventory availability and technology are enhancing our competitive positioning.  We are optimistic about our growth prospects heading into our new fiscal year,”  said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 51.5%, a decrease of 73 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by accelerated growth in our Commercial business and a 28 basis point non-cash LIFO charge driven largely by rising freight costs. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 30.9% versus 31.0% last year.

Operating profit increased 5.7% to $1.1 billion. Net income for the quarter increased 3.1% over the same period last year to $810.0 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 13.4% to $40.51 from $35.72 in the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year ended August 27, 2022, sales were $16.3 billion, an increase of 11.1% from the prior year, while domestic same store sales were up 8.4%. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.1% versus 52.8%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to the initiatives to accelerate growth in our Commercial business. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 32.0% versus 32.6%. For fiscal 2022, net income increased 11.9% to $2.4 billion and diluted earnings per share increased 23.1% to $117.19 from $95.19. Return on invested capital finished at 52.9%.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 474 thousand shares of its common stock for $1 billion during the fourth quarter, at an average price of $2,111 per share. For the fiscal year, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $4.4 billion, at an average price of $1,964 per share. At year end, the Company had $1.058 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 21.5% over the same period last year, driven by our growth initiatives and inflation. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $240 thousand versus negative $203 thousand last year and negative $216 thousand last quarter.

“We are committed to being the best place to shop for everyone’s automotive needs while delivering on our ongoing promise to be a great place to work. We believe our initiatives will drive growth in the new fiscal year. As we continue to prudently invest capital in our business, we remain steadfast in our long-term, disciplined approach to increasing operating earnings and cash flows while utilizing our balance sheet effectively,” said Rhodes.

Additionally, AutoZone announced today that Doug Brooks is not standing for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held December 14, 2022. “AutoZone has truly benefited from Doug’s insightful guidance, tutelage, and service these past nine years. Doug’s efforts have contributed to helping make our Company what it is today. I thank him for his leadership and commitment to our Company, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Rhodes.

During the fiscal year ended August 27, 2022, AutoZone opened 118 new stores and closed one in the U.S., opened 39 stores in Mexico and 20 stores in Brazil. As of August 27, 2022, the Company had 6,168 stores in the U.S., 703 in Mexico and 72 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,943.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Monday, September 19, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode 404601. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 46463 through October 3, 2022.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; the impact of public health issues, such as the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic; inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges in international markets; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; impact of tariffs; anticipated impact of new accounting standards; and business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 28, 2021, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, and events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it should be understood that it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com


   
AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2022  
               
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations      
4th Quarter, FY2022       
(in thousands, except per share data)      
        GAAP Results  
        16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended  
        August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021  
               
Net sales   $ 5,348,355     $ 4,913,484    
Cost of sales     2,592,505       2,345,646    
Gross profit     2,755,850       2,567,838    
Operating, SG&A expenses     1,652,036       1,523,808    
Operating profit (EBIT)     1,103,814       1,044,030    
Interest expense, net     63,995       58,119    
Income before taxes     1,039,819       985,911    
Income tax expense     229,777       200,140    
Net income   $ 810,042     $ 785,771    
Net income per share:          
  Basic   $ 41.81     $ 36.72    
  Diluted   $ 40.51     $ 35.72    
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
  Basic     19,373       21,400    
  Diluted     19,996       22,000    
   
               
Fiscal Year 2022          
(in thousands, except per share data)          
        GAAP Results  
        52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
        August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021(1)  
               
Net sales   $ 16,252,230     $ 14,629,585    
Cost of sales     7,779,580       6,911,800    
Gross profit     8,472,650       7,717,785    
Operating, SG&A expenses     5,201,921       4,773,258    
Operating profit (EBIT)     3,270,729       2,944,527    
Interest expense, net     191,638       195,337    
Income before taxes     3,079,091       2,749,190    
Income taxes     649,487       578,876    
Net income   $ 2,429,604     $ 2,170,314    
Net income per share:          
  Basic   $ 120.83     $ 97.60    
  Diluted   $ 117.19     $ 95.19    
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
  Basic     20,107       22,237    
  Diluted     20,733       22,799    
               
(1)The 52 weeks ended August 28, 2021 was negatively impacted by pandemic related expenses, including Emergency Time-Off of approximately $43.0M (pre-tax)  
 
               
Selected Balance Sheet Information          
(in thousands)          
        August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021  
               
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 264,380     $ 1,171,335    
Merchandise inventories     5,638,004       4,639,813    
Current assets     6,627,984       6,415,303    
Property and equipment, net     5,170,419       4,856,891    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,918,817       2,718,712    
Total assets     15,275,043       14,516,199    
Accounts payable     7,301,347       6,013,924    
Current liabilities     8,588,393       7,369,754    
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     2,837,973       2,632,842    
Total debt     6,122,092       5,269,820    
Stockholders' deficit     (3,538,913 )     (1,797,536 )  
Working capital     (1,960,409 )     (954,451 )  
               



AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2022                          
                           
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations                    
                           
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR                    
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)   Trailing 4 Quarters            
          August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021            
Net income     $ 2,429,604     $ 2,170,314              
Add: Interest expense     191,638       195,337              
Income tax expense     649,487       578,876              
EBIT         3,270,729       2,944,527              
                           
Add: Depreciation and amortization     442,223       407,683              
Rent expense(1)     373,278       345,380              
Share-based expense     70,612       56,112              
EBITDAR     $ 4,156,842     $ 3,753,702              
                           
Debt       $ 6,122,092     $ 5,269,820              
Financing lease liabilities     310,305       276,054              
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,239,668       2,072,280              
Adjusted debt   $ 8,672,065     $ 7,618,154              
                           
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     2.1       2.0              
                           
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)                    
(in thousands, except ROIC)                    
          Trailing 4 Quarters            
          August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021            
Net income     $ 2,429,604     $ 2,170,314              
Adjustments:                      
Interest expense     191,638       195,337              
Rent expense(1)     373,278       345,380              
Tax effect(2)     (119,197 )     (114,091 )            
Adjusted after-tax return   $ 2,875,323     $ 2,596,940              
                           
Average debt(3)   $ 5,712,301     $ 5,416,471              
Average stockholders' deficit(3)     (2,797,181 )     (1,397,892 )            
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,239,668       2,072,280              
Average financing lease liabilities(3)     284,453       237,267              
Invested capital   $ 5,439,241     $ 6,328,126              
                           
Adjusted After-Tax ROIC     52.9%       41.0%              
                           
(1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended August 27, 2022 and August 28, 2021            
           
           
                           
          Trailing 4 Quarters            
(in thousands)     August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021            
Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the trailing four quarters   $ 470,563     $ 427,443              
Less: Financing lease interest and amortization     (69,564 )     (56,334 )            
Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance     (27,721 )     (25,729 )            
               
Rent expense for the trailing four quarters   $ 373,278     $ 345,380              
                               
                           
(2) Effective tax rate over trailing four quarters ended August 27, 2022 and August 28, 2021 was 21.1%  
(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances  
                           
Other Selected Financial Information                    
(in thousands)                      
          August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021            
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)   $ 30,092,422     $ 25,732,431              
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)     1,057,578       417,569              
                           
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)     152,508       150,288              
                           
Shares outstanding, end of quarter     19,126       21,138              
                           
                           
          16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
          August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021     August 27, 2022   August 28, 2021  
                           
Depreciation and amortization   $ 140,858     $ 129,639       $ 442,223   $ 407,683  
                           
Cash flow from operations     1,228,021       1,288,196         3,211,135     3,518,543  
                           
Capital spending     303,041       246,114         672,391     621,767  
                           


AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2022  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 		 
Selected Operating Highlights
 		 
                               
Store Count & Square Footage
 		       
                               
          16 Weeks Ended     16 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended  
          August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021     August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021  
Domestic:                          
  Beginning stores     6,115         5,975         6,051         5,885    
  Stores opened     53         76         118         167    
  Stores closed     -         -         (1 )       (1 )  
  Ending domestic stores     6,168         6,051         6,168         6,051    
                               
  Relocated stores     5         1         13         12    
                               
  Stores with commercial programs     5,342         5,179         5,342         5,179    
                               
  Square footage (in thousands)     40,653         39,727         40,653         39,727    
                               
Mexico:
 		                         
  Beginning stores     673         635         664         621    
  Stores opened     30         29         39         43    
  Ending Mexico stores     703         664         703         664    
                               
Brazil:
 		                         
  Beginning stores     58         47         52         43    
  Stores opened     14         5         20         9    
  Ending Brazil stores     72         52         72         52    
                               
Total
      6,943         6,767         6,943         6,767    
                               
  Square footage (in thousands)     46,435         45,057         46,435         45,057    
  Square footage per store     6,688         6,658         6,688         6,658    
                               
Sales Statistics                        
($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)                        
          16 Weeks Ended     16 Weeks Ended     Trailing 4 Quarters     Trailing 4 Quarters  
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021     August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021  
  Sales per average store   $ 762       $ 720       $ 2,329       $ 2,160    
  Sales per average square foot   $ 114       $ 108       $ 349       $ 325    
                               
Total Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)                        
  Total auto parts sales   $ 5,256,176       $ 4,830,136       $ 15,963,196       $ 14,381,712    
  % Increase vs. LY     8.8%         8.0%         11.0%         15.9%    
                               
Domestic Commercial                        
  Total domestic commercial sales   $ 1,442,313       $ 1,182,626       $ 4,230,414       $ 3,345,450    
  % Increase vs. LY     22.0%         21.2%         26.5%         22.6%    
                               
  Average sales per program per week   $ 17.0       $ 14.4       $ 15.5       $ 12.6    
  % Increase vs. LY     18.1%         18.0%         23.0%         18.9%    
                               
All Other, including ALLDATA                        
  All other sales   $ 92,179       $ 83,348       $ 289,034       $ 247,873    
  % Increase vs. LY     10.6%         14.4%         16.6%         9.7%    
                               
                 
          16 Weeks Ended     16 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended  
          August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021     August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021  
Domestic same store sales     6.2%         4.3%         8.4%         13.6%    
                               
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)                        
          as of     as of              
          August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021              
  Accounts payable/inventory     129.5%         129.6%                
                               
  ($ in thousands)                          
  Inventory     $ 5,638,004       $ 4,639,813                
  Inventory per store     812         686                
  Net inventory (net of payables)     (1,663,343 )       (1,374,111 )              
  Net inventory / per store     (240 )       (203 )              
                               
          Trailing 5 Quarters              
          August 27, 2022     August 28, 2021              
  Inventory turns     1.5  x       1.5  x              
                               

AutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 6.2%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $40.51; Annual Sales of $16.3 Billion

