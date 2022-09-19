Agios Appoints Cecilia Jones as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare and genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cecilia Jones to the role of chief financial officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022. Ms. Jones will replace Jonathan Biller, who served as the company’s previous chief financial officer and head of corporate affairs and who resigned effective Sept. 16, 2022 in order to become chief legal officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals.



“With more than two decades of experience in financial leadership roles with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including most recently as chief financial officer of a rare disease company, we are thrilled to welcome Cecilia as a strategic member of our leadership team at such a pivotal moment for Agios as we continue to execute on the commercial launch of PYRUKYND®, advance five pivotal trials and expand our rare and genetically defined disease capabilities,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer of Agios. “Cecilia has deep expertise in rare diseases and across a range of finance functions, including global commercial operations, business development and long-range planning and budget management, making her the ideal fit for the role. In addition, she shares our dedication to raising the bar in all that we do on behalf of the patients we serve. I also offer my sincere gratitude to Jonathan for his contributions to Agios over the last three years which have allowed us to focus on rapidly advancing our rare and genetically defined disease portfolio for patients in need and ensuring financial sustainability well into the future.”

Ms. Jones has more than 20 years of financial experience within the biopharmaceutical industry, including several companies focused on rare diseases. She joins Agios from LogicBio Therapeutics, where she served as chief financial officer and was responsible for driving the company’s financial strategy, including evaluation of financing alternatives and analysis of business development opportunities, and managing corporate financial planning, accounting, corporate communications and investor relations. Prior to her role at LogicBio, Cecilia spent more than 10 years at Biogen in roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization. Most recently, she was vice president of R&D, worldwide medical and business development finance, advising senior management on investment prioritization to support the company’s strategic goals. Previously, she served as senior director of corporate finance, where she led global long-range planning and financial assessment of business development and M&A opportunities, and director of finance for emerging markets, global commercial strategy and global market access. Before joining Biogen, Ms. Jones was director of international finance at Genzyme, where she held various roles of increasing responsibility within international finance. She earned a Licenciatura en Economia from Universidad de San Andres in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Agios is uniquely positioned to make a positive impact for people with rare and genetically defined diseases, with its promising portfolio of commercial, clinical and preclinical assets as well as its dedicated team and inspiring culture. Importantly, Agios is in a strong financial position with a balance sheet that is differentiated within the industry, enabling the company to maximize its impact and reach its goals. I look forward to stewarding the company’s resources and driving its financial strategy to support Agios’ important mission,” said Ms. Jones.

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare and genetically defined diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with active and planned programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and an industry-leading research team with unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism and genetics. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

