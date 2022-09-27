Drug-coated Balloons Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Drug-coated Balloons Market info Global Drug-coated Balloons Market seg

Global Drug-coated Balloons market will be valued at US$ 600.3 Million in 2019. It is expected show a CAGR of 16.7% during a forecast period of 2020-2028.

Major market players operating in the Drug-coated Balloons market include Medtronic, BD, Koninklijke Philips, B. Braun Melsungen, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Opto Circuits (India), Acotec Scientific” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Drug-coated Balloons Market- by Product (Drug-Coated Balloons for Peripheral Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons for Coronary Artery Disease and Drug-Coated Balloons for Other Indications), End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Catherization Labs and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2028."

Drug-coated balloons are semi-compliant angioplasty balloons treated with cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agents (DCB). Commercial settings are increasingly using balloons coated with paclitaxel. Drug-coated balloons are a novel approach developed in recent years to solve the shortcomings of drug-coated stents and are expected to be effective under challenging subgroups. The number of drug-coated balloons discovered for coronary and peripheral purposes was recently calculated through preclinical and clinical investigations, with promising results.

The global market for drug-coated balloons is anticipated to be driven by increasing technological advancement and interest in minimally invasive surgery. The prevalence of peripheral and coronary artery problems is on the rise globally, a significant factor affecting the market. The vast patient base in developing countries, the fast-expanding geriatric population with cardiovascular diseases, and cumulative investments in R&D for treating peripheral and coronary artery problems are additional significant factors driving the market expansion. The global market for drug-coated balloons is expected to expand gradually due to the high cost of procedures and materials and the stringent regulatory restrictions.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Drug-coated Balloons market. A sizable disease population's prevalence and improved treatment access are the fundamental causes of the high market share. The North American market is predicted to grow profitably during the projection period due to new product approvals, expanded indication approvals for commercially existing DCBs, the availability of a plethora of clinical evidence, and the approval of new products. In addition, the Asia Pacific Drug-coated Balloons market is expected to register significant growth due to the aging population in the area, the desire for higher-quality healthcare, and the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. China's aging population is contributing to an increase in cardiovascular ailments and disorders.

Major market players operating in the Drug-coated Balloons market include Medtronic, BD, Koninklijke Philips, B. Braun Melsungen, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Opto Circuits (India), Acotec Scientific, AR Baltic Medical, Acrostak, Biosensors International Group, Cardionovum, Concept Medical, ENDOCOR, Hexacath, iVascular SLU, M.A. Med Alliance, Minvasys, Orchestra BioMed, QT Vascular, RD Global-Invamed, Surmodics, Terumo, Welling, and Other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2022, FDA approval for the investigational device exemption was given to MedAlliance's SELUTION SLR Drug-eluting Balloon. The novel sirolimus-eluting balloon known as the SELUTION SLR (Sustained Limus Release) gives a regulated and sustained drug release, much like a drug-eluting stent.

• In June 2020, iVascular SLU introduced Essential Pro, a ground-breaking coronary artery drug-coated balloon, on a global scale (DCB). The Essential Pro DCB improves on its predecessor in several ways, including more excellent safety and quick deflation times owing to an extension of the inflating channel and the availability of two different shaft options.

Market Segments

Global Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Product, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Drug-Coated Balloons for Peripheral Artery Disease

• Drug-Coated Balloons for Coronary Artery Disease

• Drug-Coated Balloons for Other Indications

Global Drug-coated Balloons Market, by End User, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Catheterization Labs

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Region, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Country, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Country, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Country, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Country, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Drug-coated Balloons Market, by Country, 2022-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

