UZBEKISTAN, September 18 - Uzbekistan, India Leaders discuss the prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership

On September 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, who is in Uzbekistan to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Samarkand.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The parties discussed issues of further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and expanding the scope of strategic partnership.

The observed dynamics of the development of bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and India and the readiness of the parties for joint actions for their further expansion in all areas of mutual interest were noted with satisfaction.

The leaders noted the growth in the volume of bilateral trade. Since the beginning of this year, the trade turnover has grown by 30 percent. Over the past six years, the number of joint ventures has increased 5 times.

Investment projects in IT, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and tourism are being successfully implemented. The plans include bringing mutual trade up to $1 billion in the coming years.

The need for the speedy adoption and implementation of cooperation programs in trade, economic, investment, scientific and educational fields, as well as agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, was noted.

The leaders paid special attention to strengthening the partnership between the regions of the two countries.

The interest of Uzbekistan in strengthening transport links with India, including using the “Chabahar” Port, was emphasized.

A separate topic of the talks was the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In recent years, three Indian universities have opened in Uzbekistan.

The results of the first “India – Central Asia” online summit were highly appreciated. The importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of this platform was emphasized. Gratitude was expressed to the Indian side for supporting the resolution of the UN General Assembly on strengthening the connectivity between Central and South Asia. Views were exchanged on the issues of humanitarian assistance and assistance to the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan. Narendra Modi highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts in this direction. An agreement was reached on taking additional measures to promote joint projects and cooperation programs in priority areas of interaction. The meeting was held in an open, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA