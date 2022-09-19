Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,077 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

Morocco Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, September 19 - Morocco recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 16 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,901,057 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,395,292, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,789,250 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 46,340 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,264,779, while recoveries increased to 1,248,333, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (06), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (05), Fez-Meknes (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Casablanca-Settat (01), Souss-Massa (01) and the Oriental (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,277, with no death reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 169, while six severe or critical cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

MAP 18 September 2022

You just read:

Morocco Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.