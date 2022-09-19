Press Releases

09/19/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Monday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Monday, September 19, 2022.

Flags are currently at half-staff as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. A funeral service in her honor is scheduled to be held on Monday morning in London.