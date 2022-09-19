Red Meat Market Worth $667.3 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 9.4% - IndustryARC
Increasing Consumption of Red Meat Such as Pork, Lamb, Beef, Mutton, Veal, and Goat is Increasing the Growth of the Red Meat Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Red Meat Market size is forecast to reach $667.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Red meat is obtained from farm-raised mammals such as pork, lamb, corned beef, mutton, veal, and goat. People's lifestyles are changing as their disposable income increases is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Red Meat Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominated the Red Meat Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with rising consumption of red meat in this region. The Red Meat Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand for protein rich products are likely to aid the market growth of the Red Meat Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided.
Negative health effect of Red Meat and availability of tuna fish is poised to create the hurdles for the Red Meat Market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Beef held the largest share in the Red Meat Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Beef is one of the most popular types of meat.
2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets held the largest share in the Red Meat Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. According to the National Chicken Council of the United States, per capita red meat consumption in the United States in 2018 was 109.5 pounds. The U.S. was largest consumer and producer of beef across the globe in 2018.
4. China is the world's greatest pork producer and consumer. The growing demand for packaged and processed foods is driving the growth of the market in this area.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Red Meat Industry are -
1. Tyson Foods Inc.
2. W.H. Group
3. Cargill
4. BRF SA
5. Tonnies Group
