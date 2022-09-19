Propane Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Propane market size is forecast to reach US$90.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propane market size is forecast to reach US$90.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. The use of propane for various industrial processes, large-scale applications such as water heaters, and commercial-grade propane-fuelled furnaces, which are utilized in the warehouse, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities, is driving the growth of the propane market. Metal processing industries are also dedicated consumers of propane to fuel their soldering, vulcanizing equipment, and cutting torches, which is anticipated to propel the propane market growth. The propane market is excessively driven by the rapidly rising propane engine fuel, that is liquified petroleum gas market in the forecast period. Moreover, in recent years the growing use of propane as a cooking and grilling fuel, similar to butadiene, butylene, and isobutylene, is driving the market growth of propane.
1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the propane market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the agriculture industry. For instance, according to the report on Vietnam-China Agricultural Trade, in 2019, Vietnam’s agriculture, fishery, and forestry exports reached US$41.3 billion from US$36.3 billion in 2018, with 15.6% share export from agricultural products.
2. Rapidly rising demand for propane in the transportation industry to be used as fuel in internal combustion engines, has driven the growth of the propane market.
3. The increasing demand for propane in agriculture sector, due to its usage in the irrigation pumps, dryers, and any agricultural equipment, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the propane market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the depleting levels of non-renewable natural resources can hinder the growth of the propane market.
1. The HD-5 propane segment held the largest share in the propane market in 2021. HD-5 grade propane is known as consumer-grade propane.
2. The residential segment held the largest share in the propane market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.
3. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the propane market with a share of 42.1% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for propane in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.
The top 5 players in the Propane Industry are –
1. AmeriGas Propane, Inc.
2. DCC Plc
3. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
4. Ferrellgas
5. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
