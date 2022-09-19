Graphene Market Size to Hit USD US$1.5 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 21.0% (2022-2027)
Graphene MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Graphene Market size is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 21.0% from 2022 to 2027. The graphene is an allotrope of carbon, like fullerenes and consists of single layer atoms and has same type of bonding as seen in carbon nanotubes. It has various applications in polymer additives, electronic batteries, composites, RFID, and others. The graphene-based polymer composites are used for medical implant developments, biosensors, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The global graphene market size will increase due to rising demand for various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and others due to its superior properties such as high electrical and thermal conductivity, lightness, and others.
2. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global graphene market due to high growth opportunities from electric vehicles and demand for aerospace, automotive, and electronic industrial base.
3. The demand for graphene nanoplatelets will grow due to increasing application in composites, electronics, power storage, and others during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Graphene Nanoplatelets segment is expected to grow by over 22.7% during the forecast period. The high demand for the nanoplatelets is influenced by its increasing application in the market.
2. The Batteries Segment is expected to account for the largest graphene market share in 2021 and is expected to grow by around 19.6% during the forecast period.
3. Electronics Segment holds the largest graphene market share of 25% in 2021. The increasing applications for graphene in electronic devices, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and others have led to major growth opportunities for the graphene industry
4. According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the electronics appliances and consumer electronics sales rose by 23.5% in the Q3 of year 2021, compared to the same period in the previous year. Thus, with growing demand of graphene for various electronic applications, the global graphene market will grow massively during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Graphene industry are -
1. XG Sciences, Inc
2. Global Graphene Group
3. Morsh
4. Perpetuus Advanced Materials PLC
5. NanoXplore Inc.
