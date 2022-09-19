Top Subscription Box Companies and Brands in the World 2022 | IMARC Group

Subscription Box Companies and Brands

As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top subscription box companies are promoting their products on social media platforms to create brand awareness.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Companies and Brands in Subscription Box Industry 2022:

A subscription box is a group of niche-specific products, including yearly or monthly. Consumer curation of products and aesthetic depiction of the contents are all distinct elements of subscription boxes. These boxes are widely used in various industries, including personal grooming and hygiene, food and beverage, health and fitness, fashion, childcare, literature, and pet care. It has grown in popularity due to its unique features, such as user product curation, surprise or mystery things within the box, and attractive appearance.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/subscription-box-market/requestsample

According to IMARC Group, the global subscription box market reached a value of US$ 22.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027.

Some of the top Subscription Box Companies and Brands in the World 2022:

• Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

• BarkBox (BARK:NYSE)

• Birchbox (NASDAQ:WBA)

• Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

• Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

• Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

• HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)

• FabFitFun

• Harry's Inc.

• Loot Crate

• Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

• TechStyle Fashion Group

• Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

The top subscription box companies are introducing long-term subscription services for customers. They are promoting their products on social media platforms to create brand awareness. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of online shopping and rising demand for curated boxes are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. With the shifting customer interests, curated service companies are targeting a small group of products and providing them to interested customers. This, in turn, is significantly contributing to the subscription box market. Some companies are also implementing curated subscription services to deliver new-themed products to their customers. This has dramatically increased the companies' income, which, in turn, helps catalyze the subscription box market development. Besides, the market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-subscription-box-companies-brands

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Full Report of Subscription Box Market with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3elNJDm

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.