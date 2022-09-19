Global Medical Food Market Driven by the Rising Geriatric Population

The growing geriatric population, in confluence with the increasing prevalenceof chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors driving the sales

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview 2022-2027

The latest research study “Medical Foods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global medical foods market size reached US$ 20.69 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Medical foods are intended for the dietary management of a disease, which cannot be met through a normal diet alone. They are prepared for the partial or exclusive feeding of the patient through oral intake or enteral feeding by tube under the supervision of a medical specialist. They are formulated under the supervision of a physician according to scientific principles and medical evaluation. They are composed of food additives, color additives, and a combination of vitamins, minerals, and botanicals for better dietary management. Medical foods support the therapeutic effects of the drug and offer an effective therapeutic tool for managing pain, sleep, and cognitive disorders. Presently, they are available in pills, liquid, and powder forms across the globe.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Medical Foods Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing global geriatric population and increasing cases of medical ailments, such as cancer, attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer's, represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In line with this, the rising prevalence of metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases due to sedentary lifestyles is catalyzing the demand for medical foods. Moreover, the development in the healthcare sector and the introduction of favorable initiatives for the manufacturing of medical foods to meet the specific requirement of patients are currently bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the easy availability of medical foods in grocery stores and pharmacies is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, rapid digitization, increasing sales of smartphones, and the rising penetration of high-speed internet are contributing to the increasing sales of medical foods through e-commerce platforms.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of natural sources, bioactive compounds, and food rich in phytochemicals for manufacturing medical foods is supporting the market growth. Besides this, as medical foods aid in boosting the immune and digestive systems of individuals, they are gaining immense traction across the globe. Furthermore, inflating income levels and changing dietary patterns worldwide are creating a favorable market outlook. Additionally, stringent government guidelines are encouraging investors in efficient production and effective maintenance of the product. Specific emphasis on nutritional requirements adhering to clinical guidelines is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing research and development (R&D) activities to offer novel medical food products, fulfill the nutritional demand of consumers, and enhance the shelf-life of food items without compromising on their taste and nutritional values are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Pills

Powder

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Breakup by Application:

ADHD

Depression

Diabetes

Cancer

Alzheimer's Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Abbott Healthcare Private Limited (NSE: ABBOTINDIA)

Alfasigma S.p.A

Danone S.A (EPA: BN)

Fresenius Kabi AG (ETR: FRE)

Mead Johnson & Company

Medtrition Inc

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (TYO: 2269)

Metagenics, Inc., Nestlé S.A

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc

argeted Medical Pharma Inc

Victus, Inc

