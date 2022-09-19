Hybrid Cloud Market to Reach USD 171,926 Million by 2025 - Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

Hybrid Cloud Market

Rising adoption of blockchain technology and cloud computing are the driving factors for market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled,"Hybrid Cloud Market to Reach $ 171,926 Million by 2025 - Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global hybrid cloud market size garnered $36.14 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $171.93 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global hybrid cloud market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Surge in need for computational power in organizations and increase in awareness regarding benefits of hybrid cloud fuel the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. However, rise in concerns regarding data security and privacy hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rapid rise in adoption among small- and large-sized organizations and augmented demand among various organizations to boost its IT service management capabilities would offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.

On the basis of service model, the SaaS segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share in 2017. However, IaaS segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment held the largest contribution in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the services segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increased adoption for its cost-effectiveness and ease in access. However, the solutions accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly two-thirds of the total revenue in 2017, and would maintain its highest share by 2025.

Geographically, North America accounted for nearly half of the total share of the market in 2017, attributed to rise in number of cloud-based service providers in the area. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The leading market players discussed in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Google LLC, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Rackspace Inc., and Verizon Enterprise. They have adopted different strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new product launches to maintain its leading position in the market.

Key Findings of the Hybrid Cloud Market:

• By component, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global hybrid cloud market during the forecast period.

• In 2017, the small and medium enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in the organization size category.

• Based on service model, the software as a service (SaaS) segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

