Collagen Market Size Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion with CAGR of 5.8% by 2030 – IndustryARC
Increasing Demand for Nutritional Food and Increasing Awareness of Collagen Market in the Medical IndustryHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Collagen Market size is forecast to reach $5.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen is an essential amino acid for the animal body and is the most abundant protein that is found naturally. It is necessary for healing, tissue formation, regeneration, and healthy wellbeing of an organism. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated the Collagen Market in 2020 owing to the increasing health awareness and increasing adoption rate of nutritional supplements. The Collagen Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing investment in research & development activities for producing collagen based products and increasing usage of dietary supplements are likely to aid the market growth of the Collagen Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Collagen Market report.
4. The higher price of the collagen products and increasing competition is poised to create hurdles for the Collagen Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Gelatin held the largest share in the Collagen Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing demand for the collagen products as a food stabilizer.
2. Dietary Supplements held the largest share in the Collagen Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. North America dominated the Collagen Market with a major share of 37.2% in 2020. Increasing usage of dietary supplements, increasing health benefits of collagen, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure is increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Collagen industry are -
1. Gelnex
2. Lapi Gelatin
3. Gelita AG
3. Nitta Gelatine
4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
