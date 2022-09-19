FinTech Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
The market for Fintech is forecast to reach $161.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech Market is forecast to reach $161.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the tech world by storm, allowing companies to automate their high-value and complicated processes. The reason to make a shift towards machine learning is also motivated by reduction in cost, increasing efficiency, reducing error and better customer experience through improved digital lending, automated insurance and personal finance solutions. The Fintech is majorly driven by credit card fraud detection. With the help of Generative Adversarial Network, Artifical Intelligence can spot the difference between real data and hacked data in each transaction and send alert to banks. The biggest challenge with fintech is the sensitive issue of data privacy and security, which most fintech companies are facing. The fintech sector is governed by strict compliance to regulations and governance since any data breach or security failure could be disastrous.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18381/fintech-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Fintech Market highlights the following areas –
1. Advent of technology is bringing up a new breakthrough every now and then and AI has certainly changed the way of data collection, data integration, analysis and deployment.
2. As far as financial technology is concerned, the trend of these “robo-advisors” has brought in a drastic improvement in customer interaction and customized revenues.
3. Systems such as chatbots, voice systems, and text chats are designed to replace the human intervention while being cost efficient. They are even intended to recognize and prevent fraud attempts. On the other hand, automated financial assistants and planners became handy in monitoring events and help customers in making financial decisions.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18381
Segmental Analysis :
1. In FinTech sector transaction type segment discuss about the payments, financial institution and insurance. Insurance occupied the largest market share in 2020 at 16.5%.
2. AI is the fastest growing segment at 21.6% through 2026. AI can be used to find the relation between world events and their impact on prices by using predictive analysis. This information is very useful for any kind of wealth investment.
3. APAC region holds the largest market share in the Fintech Market at 34% in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is also set to witness highest growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the FinTech Industry are –
1. Microsoft
2. Google
3. IBM
4. Intel
5. Affirm
Click on the following link to buy the FinTech Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18381
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Indian Fintech Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18969/indian-fintech-market
B. AI in Fintech Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends,Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 - 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ai-In-Fintech-Market-Research-500863
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn