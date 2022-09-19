Cloud Database Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC
The rise of the demand for DBaas market thereby elevating the growth of the Cloud Database Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Database Market is forecast to reach $39.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2026. With rise in the adoption of IoT technologies and the usage of cloud database for computing in various organizations for different applications is analyzed to boost the Cloud Database Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. North America dominates the Cloud Database Market owing to high adoption of cloud computing and storage by the large enterprises and SMEs in the region.
2. The growing demand from the large scale enterprises for digital database management and storage, is likely to aid in the market growth of Cloud Database Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
3. The increased number of investments in the IoT applications and its impact on the IT and telecom industry is analyzed to impose a significant rise in the demand for data management services thereby creating significant number of opportunities in Cloud Database Market during 2021-2026.
1. Large enterprises held the largest share in the Cloud Database Market in 2020 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% through 2026. Large enterprises are majorly opting for private cloud databases based on No SQL implemented storage thereby ensuring security along with additional benefits including reduced infrastructure configuration, management overheads and so on.
2. In 2020, North America dominated the Cloud Database Market with a market share of 41.5%, followed by APAC and Europe. The major factor contributing to the major market share is the presence of large cloud database vendors including Amazon, Google, Oracle and so on, as they provide enhanced advanced technical architecture and cloud database security to the customers in this region thereby boosting the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. IT and Telecom held the major market share Cloud Database Market in 2020 and is also analyzed to grow at highest CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cloud computing is majorly deployed in IT industry majorly owing to the advantages such as high scalability, low cost and accessed through cloud platform.
1. Google Inc.,
2. Amazon,
3. Oracle corp.,
4. Microsoft corp.,
5. IBM Corp.
