Workforce Management Market Size to Boost $ 10,118 Million By 2027 | CAGR 9.1% - IndustryARC
Growing Demand for Improved Human Resource Management Practices To Drive Workforce Management Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Workforce Management Market (WFM) is anticipated to reach $ 10,118 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Workforce management (WFM) is a collection of processes that a firm uses to maximize its employees' productivity. On a day-to-day and hour-to-hour level, WFM entails successfully estimating labor requirements and designing and managing staff schedules to complete a specific activity. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated held the major market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to early adoption of new technologies, presence of key market players and region's businesses are the most forward-thinking in terms of AI, machine learning, and cloud adoption, propelling the market's growth.
2. Factors such as growing adoption of digitalization among governments, growing demand for improved human resource management practices and integration of sophisticated technologies such as IoT and AI to enhance workforce management standards are driving the demand of workforce management during the forecast period
3. Among the deployment model segment, Cloud is set to be the fastest growing as many business leaders are turning to cloud-based workforce management because they want an all-in-one solution that includes marketing automation software, workforce management software, and business analytical tools for commercial, operational, and financial insights.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15473
Segmental Analysis:
1. Workforce Analytics & Reporting segment is set to be the fastest growing over the forecast period 2022-2027 with growth rate of 11.2%. The workforce analytics approach is used to improve HR efficiency and decision-making linked to employees.
2. A skilled workforce promotes profitability, productivity, and consistent growth in any retail organization which would positively influence the growth of the segment.
3. North America Management dominated the Workforce Management Market with revenue of $2,399m by 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,715m by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% over the period 2022-2027. This is due to the fact that the United States has the largest number of players.
4. According to the US Census Bureau, while overall US retail sales in fiscal 2020 were USD 4.89 trillion, according to the US Department of Commerce. All such factors are likely to promote the growth of the region.
5. South America is projected to have the fastest growth during 2022-2027 with CAGR 12%. This is owing to its rising development in IT sector, followed by increasing adoption of cloud services in South America.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Workforce Management industry are -
1. Oracle
2. IBM
3. Workforce Software LLC
4. Authority Software
5. SAP SE
Click on the following link to buy the Workforce Management Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15473
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Employee Engagement Software Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19331/employee-engagement-software-market.html
B. Employee OnBoarding Software Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19337/employee-onboarding-software-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn