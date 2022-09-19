Gambling Software Market Key Vendors, Trends, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global gambling software market size reached USD 54.84 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gambling software market size reached USD 54.84 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of online gambling is a key factor driving global gambling software market revenue growth. In addition, increasing adoption of digital currency in online gambling is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the global gambling software market.

Rapid growth in number of Internet and smartphone users globally coupled with ubiquity of Internet has raised significant amount of interest in online gambling among betters. With online betting becoming more refined and systematic, there is an increasing demand for online betting platforms, which is expected to propel growth of the market. The slow and steady legalization of online gambling in various countries is driving increasing popularity of online mobile casinos and prompting players to shift preference from land-based casinos to online gambling and betting. Online gambling offers various benefits to players such as easy accessibility, greater convenience, mobility, reliability, bonuses, rewards, and more gaming options, which is expected to drive growth of the global gambling software market.

Concerns regarding security and privacy of financial transactions while gambling has significantly increased the need for using cryptocurrency to facilitate safer online transactions due to its decentralized nature. Virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Monero, Ether, and various other cryptocurrencies have become increasingly more popular, particularly in the online gambling sector as it operates under the principle of decentralized technology with no third-party interference and thereby enable gamblers to share confidential information without risking safety and privacy. Increasing awareness about the benefits of cryptocurrency gambling among players and operators in the form of instant transactions, improved confidentiality and security, low cost, and increasing acceptance and adoption of digital currencies in online gambling or sports betting platforms are some factors contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing integration of AI-based technologies with online gambling platforms is enabling betting companies to provide improved user interfaces to identify players behavioral patterns and high-risk gamblers, and minimize the rate of gaming frauds, which is expected to boost growth of the global gambling software market.

However, high risk of cyber-attack is a major factor expected to hamper global gambling software market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising shift towards virtualization, growing popularity of cloud gaming and increasing adoption of online casino cloud solutions to increase consumer engagement and improved user experience.

Mobile segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period due to rising popularity of mobile gaming, availability of mobile optimized slot games, and growth in number of smartphone users globally.

Sports betting segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of international sporting events, increasing number of advertising and promotional events conducted by sports betting firms to promote online sports betting, and rising adoption of sports betting software.

Europe is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to high popularity of sports betting and online casinos, growth in number of gambling sites, easy access to online gambling, and favourable regulations pertaining to online betting.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Cryptologic Inc., Microgaming, International Game Technology PLC, Softswiss, GammaStack, Sporttrade Inc., RealTime Gaming Asia Pte., Ltd., PointsBed Holdings Ltd., Playetch Plc, and edict egaming GmBH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gambling software market on the basis of delivery mode, platform, type, and region:

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Smartphone

Tablet

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sports Betting

Casino

Lottery

Bingo

Others

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors that majorly target the center of the market affecting the growth and its development to either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration on the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to market development escalation. The Gambling Software Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

To Purchase Report, Click Here @

