Adtech Industry to Witness Emergence of Adobe, Alphabet, Alibaba, and Amazon as Dominant Market Players – GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Advertising Tech (Adtech) – Thematic Research study has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The report identifies advertising technology (adtech) as the backbone of the internet advertising industry. Our research analysts have predicted the internet advertising industry to grow by a massive USD 1 trillion by 2030. The adtech industry growth is being fuelled by factors, including the rise in the number of internet users; the emergence of mobile, social media, ecommerce, and streaming platforms; and the growing sophistication of analytics tools in the recent years.

Adtech Market Players

The Adtech thematic research study has identified the major players making a mark within the adtech theme. The report highlights some of the latest developments major competitors are undertaking to beat the stiff competition. Key technology giants are ensuring the launch of top-notch solutions and products, intensifying the competition in the market.

Top Adtech Market Players and their Key Product Offerings:

• Adobe: Adobe’s key adtech offerings are a DSP (Adobe Advertising Cloud), a DMP (Adobe Audience Manager), and a CDP (Adobe Real-time CDP). It also offers Adobe Analytics for campaign optimization, Adobe Target for personalized ad content testing, and Adobe Experience Platform for omnichannel advertising.

• Alibaba: Alibaba’s monetization and adtech platform Alimama tracks users across the company’s ecosystem, which spans entertainment, ecommerce, financial services, and social media. The network of advertisers, adtech infrastructure, and publishing platforms make Alibaba the outright adtech leader in China and one of the largest globally.

• Alphabet: Google is the world’s largest adtech company. It offers a DSP (Google Display Network), DMP (Google Audience Center 360), ad exchange (DoubleClick Ad Exchange), SSP (Google Ad Manager), and numerous platforms (e.g., Search, YouTube, Maps).

• Amazon: Amazon is strengthening its position in the adtech market, aiming to disrupt the Google-Meta duopoly. Its walled garden comprises a DSP, ad verification solutions, publishing platforms, and access to a growing pool of user data. The company will aggressively pursue M&As over the next two years to expand its adtech capabilities.

• Meta: Meta, formerly Facebook, generates about 98% of its revenue by selling ads on its social media platforms. Its adtech ecosystem supports over 10 million advertisers that target Facebook’s 2.9 billion monthly active users.

Adtech Market Trends

The main trends shaping the adtech theme over the next 12 to 24 months are covered in this Adtech market analysis report. The analysts at GlobalData have classified these trends as:

Technology Trends

• First-party data

• Third-party cookies

• iOS App Tracking Transparency (ATT)

• Android advertising ID

• AI

• Ad fraud

• Internet of Things (IoT)

• Native advertising

• Shoppable ads

• Augmented reality (AR)

• Ad blockers

Macroeconomic trends

• COVID-19

• Walled gardens

Regulatory trends

• Data privacy

• Misinformation

Adtech Market Report Coverage

• Overview of the Adtech theme.

• Key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

• Comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for the global internet advertising market to 2030.

• Details of M&A deals driven by the Adtech theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of Adtech.

• Detailed value chain which comprises three distinct segments: demand-side, intermediaries, and supply-side.

