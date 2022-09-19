Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market was valued at USD 725.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 17.9%. Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is one of the leading cancer-related death across the globe. Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related treatment failure and cancer-related deaths. With the advancement in genetics, based on big data analyses, a collection of 150 critical pro-metastatic genes was studied and identified. Furthermore, technological advances in imaging and cancer cell detection have improved dramatically, owing to increased demand in the near future.

Bladder cancer is the commonest urinary tract malignant disease. An estimated nearly 70,980 new cases of bladder cancer occurred with 14,330 deaths in the United States in 2009, and the prevalence is increasing. In Western Countries, Urothelial carcinoma accounts for nearly 90% of cases of bladder cancer. Additionally, squamous cell carcinoma is the most common bladder cancer in eastern Africa and the Middle East. Refined imaging has led to more precise staging, coupled with advancements in surgical technique and improved chemotherapeutic regimens. Bladder cancer is the second most common malignant disease in elderly adults smoking-induced and proximity to the environment and susceptibility for urothelium for metachronous malignant tumors. Looking at the statistics, the demand for Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is expected to escalate significantly in demand in the near future. Therapeutics is an emerging research field that would enable researchers in better understanding of the disease. The market is also expected to be triggered by factors such as technological advancement in imaging and research laboratories coupled with significant funding provided by government bodies. The most common sites of metastasis in bladder cancer are bone, liver, and lung. Alternatively, over time, more efforts are being made to overcome technical challenges. High-throughput technologies have been developed and optimized to fasten the pace of anti-metastatic drug development. Multiagent cisplatin-based chemotherapy is considered as gold standard first-line treatment for these patients. Metastatic disease is associated with poor prognosis and short-term survival, even though urothelial cancer is considered a chemosensitive tumor. Furthermore, the substantial ongoing research in the drug discovery process coupled with a multidisciplinary approach to treating patients with metastatic urothelial cancer is expected to fuel the market widely in the forecast period. However, a limited amount of data and no proper guidelines existing for the products are expected to hamper the market.

WHO is focused on the latest scientific findings and knowledge on COVID-19.Various researchers and scientists are discovering new ways to tackle COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, the market of metastatic urothelial carcinoma is also going to get significantly affected due to continuous research. A bladder cancer diagnosis might not increase the possibility of developing the COVID-19 virus. However, there are several growing concerns that individuals and families should be informed, including the treatment of bladder cancer and the risk of acquiring COVID-19. A rise in deaths from bladder cancer is expected in the post-COVID-19 era. Therefore, practical solutions have to be found quickly to deal with the 'second wave' of deaths due to this pandemic. Multiple therapeutic regimens are being followed, accompanied by rigorous research and development across the globe. There have been various attempts made in the last few months to come up with a reliable treatment for Covid-19. Each of the strategies has been the result of increased demand from advanced antivirals and antimalarial. It is expected to impact the drug manufacturers since it is necessary to work on an off label indication for these drug classes.

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Main competitors are:

Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rigorous research in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry has contributed to the high growth to the market of the industry. Furthermore, bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent disease, with an estimated 330,380 new cases and 123,051 deaths from bladder cancer worldwide.

Rigorous research in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry has contributed to the high growth of the market of the industry. Furthermore, bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent disease, with an estimated 330,380 new cases and 123,051 deaths from bladder cancer worldwide.

Product approval is expected to show a promising outcome in the years to come. For instance, In July 2020, the FDA has approved avelumab (Bavencio). The drug is known for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Various collaborations among market players are expected to fuel the industry growth and are known to have anticipated market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired Taris Biomedical with a focus on transforming the treatment of bladder cancer. This would indeed help in strengthening market dynamics during the forecast period. The acquisition would particularly help to expand itself in the near future.

Regionally, the North American segment held the largest share in the industry owing to the factors including developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development, and the presence of high throughput advanced instruments and equipment in laboratories. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment and expected to provide untapped potential in the emerging nations.

In the coming future, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift towards combination therapies and novel therapeutics. This represents a new form of treatment for advanced urothelial cancer patients whose disease has progressed beyond chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, end use and region:

By Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Intravesical Therapy

By Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Urine Lab Tests

Cystoscopy

Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

Biopsy

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Oncology Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

