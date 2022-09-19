At 10.8 % CAGR, Transportation Management System Market Size Worth USD 23.36 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing customer service and increasing supply chain management along with fleet management ultimately increasing the Transportation Management System MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Transportation Management System Market Size is forecast to reach $23.36 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2027. The transportation management system is a part of enterprise resource planning which is a subset of supply chain management through which enterprises are able to plan effectively for in- shipment of route planning documentation and others. Transportation management allows tracking freight that’s on the road and even receiving alerts to any transit exceptions or unforeseen delays from one location. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Transportation-Management-System-Market-Research-500516
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Transportation Management System Market highlights the following areas -
1. As the global demand for agricultural seeds is rising consistently, transportation management in the agricultural industry becomes even more vital in ensuring the agricultural production and food supply chain runs smoothly to prevent shortages across the world.
2. The Transportation Management Systems Market Size is witnessing significant growth in the U.S. due to the advent of Solar PV and wind power technologies, both of which are recognized for their intermittent nature and also account for a large portion of the renewable energy potential in the United States. The problem necessitates the development of more efficient battery energy storage devices.
3. Leading transport management solution providers in the U.S. are offering a multi-modal, automated solution through cloud-based services which helps organizations gain control of load planning/optimization, load tendering, carrier selection, shipping, tracking, freight audit and allocation of inbound and outbound shipments. These factors are increasing the transportation management system market share.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500516
Segmental Analysis:
1. The SMEs is growing at a significant CAGR of 19.36 % in the forecast period. In the transportation management system market, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) category is expected to dominate and hold the largest market share. The transportation management software and services help SMEs improve overall business productivity by offering concise information with a faster response time.
2. Transportation Management System Industry in the North American region held a significant market share of 34% in 2020. U.S. Transportation Management System Market Size was valued at $2192.74 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5069.98 Mn by 2027, growing at around a CAGR of 14.91% during 2022-2027.
3. The transportation management system for solution market was valued at $5,819.85 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach $14424.46 Mn by 2027, growing at around a CAGR of 16.27% during 2022-2027. The solution is sub-segmented into traffic & route management, order management, audit, rating, billing, payment & claims management, fleet monitoring & tracking, staff management, warehouse, hub & yard management, reporting & analytics and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Transportation Management System industry are -
1. Oracle Corporation,
2. SAP SE,
3. C.H ROBINSON,
4. TRIMBLE, Inc.,
5. Blujay Solutions
Click on the following link to buy the Transportation Management System Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500516
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Industrial Motors Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7383/industrial-motors-market-report.html
B. Automotive Motors Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Motors-Market-Research-501037
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn