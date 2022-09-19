Pucci Foods Offers Seafood Products to Seafood Services to Help them Boost their Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pucci Foods, a Hayward, California-based company, offers the highest quality seafood to seafood businesses across the state to help them take their services to the next level.
Pucci Foods is a Hayward, California-based company offering various seafood products to wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants around the San Francisco Bay Area. With its high-quality seafood and top-notch customer service, the company enables its clients to offer the best to their customers in order to take their businesses to the next level. People looking for a reliable wholesale seafood distributor can check out Pucci Foods.
Formerly known as Joe Pucci and Son's Seafoods, Pucci Foods, has been supplying the highest quality seafood since its inception in 1918, . The company procures the best seafood products and keeps them that way until they reach its clients’ or customers’ doorsteps. If any consumer is unsatisfied with the product delivered, they can inform the company, and Pucci Foods is ready to fix the issue immediately. Because of this excellent customer service, Pucci Foods is probably now the best seafood wholesaler in the region.
The company’s location in Hayward, CA, also gives Pucci Foods strategic access to the world’s best seafood and puts Pucci Foods in a position to deliver the best seafood to its clients around the Bay Area and beyond. Many seafood restaurants, retailers, and distributors rely on Pucci Foods for products as the quality of the products and services are consistent. Businesses aiming to provide quality seafood to customers can check out the company’s seafood catalog.
Pucci Foods offers an array of seafood items, from Atlantic salmon to Dungeness crab, Pacific Oysters, rockfish, and more. Customers can get any of its products in different conditions- fresh/frozen, cuts, or weights. Its catalog also caters to every client's needs. Businesses can put their seafood needs forward, and Pucci helps find a solution.
The company’s state of the art facility is both HACCP and SQF certified, allowing it to prepare protein to the exact specifications of its customers while maintaining the highest level of freshness. Pucci Foods also expertly sources seafood products from sustainable producers, considering the well-being of the environment and the ecosystem. Pucci’s care for the environment is shown in their efficient lighting and cooling systems, and solar-panel housed facility.
"Pucci Foods has been providing seafood businesses with the highest quality seafood products. We help them boost their businesses by offering the best to their customers," the company's rep stated. "We also consider sustainability and source our products from sustainable producers or farms," they added.
About Pucci Foods
Pucci Foods, formerly known as Joe Pucci and Son's Seafoods, is a seafood company based in Hayward, CA. Since 1918, the company has been supplying the highest quality seafood and specialty meat to businesses across the state of CA and worldwide.
