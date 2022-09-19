Puyi Inc. Announces Change of Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. (“Puyi,” “we” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that, with immediate effect, Mr. Yong Ren (“Mr. Ren”), chief executive officer of the Company, has been appointed by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) as chairman of the Board, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. Haifeng Yu (“Mr. Yu”), the former chairman of the Board. As of today, the Board has six directors, including three independent directors.



Mr. Ren has served as chief executive officer of the Company since September 23, 2019. With his utmost commitment and dedication to the Company, he has played a core role in and contributed significantly to the Company’s development.

“I resigned as chairman of the Board due to personal reasons, and nominated Mr. Ren to replace me as next chairman of the Board,” said Mr. Yu. “Under the leadership of Mr. Ren, I am confident that the management is able to achieve Puyi’s vision—to enable every family to have its own family financial asset allocation services—and guide Puyi to a better future. As a shareholder, I will continue to fully support Puyi’s development as always.”

“I am grateful to Mr. Yu and the Company’s Board for their trust and support,” said Mr. Ren, “It is an honor to serve as chairman of the Board. I will strive to fulfill the responsibilities as chairman, lead our Company to achieve long-term sustainable development, and continue to create value for clients, business partners, shareholders and employees.”

About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides a series of comprehensive financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services and trust consulting services for clients. For more information, please visit http://ir.puyiwm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

