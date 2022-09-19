Submit Release
Vortex Appoints Johnathan Gonzalez as Vice President, Health, Safety, and Environmental

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the appointment of Johnathan Gonzalez to the newly created role of Vice President of Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE).

“Johnathan has established a best-in-class HSE department and has done an outstanding job demonstrating ownership and keeping us safe while having a direct positive impact on our bottom line,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of The Vortex Companies.

“In our industry safety must remain at the top of everyone’s mind each day,” said Gonzalez. “I am excited to take on this new role and continue to expand and improve the company’s safety initiatives.”

A former Marine Corps Sergeant, who also served in the Army National Guard, Gonzalez has over 15 years of industrial safety experience. In his prior role as Director of Safety, Gonzalez and his five-person team were responsible for the development, update, direction, and implementation of health, safety, and environmental programs for Vortex Companies’ fleet, facilities, and field crews. Under Gonzalez’s direction and leadership, Vortex’s safety record has been exemplary as the importance of creating an environment around safety protects the welfare of Vortex employees, vendors, and customers. Gonzalez also serves as an on-demand resource and subject matter expert in matters relating to health, safety, and environmental concerns as well as industrial hygiene practices.

“The work that Johnathan has accomplished in his prior role has been instrumental in building our culture of safety,” said Matt Timberlake, Chief Administration Officer at Vortex, who oversees several divisions, including HSE. “We are excited to see what he can achieve in his new role moving forward.”

“Always safe is our top value and habit,” added Vellano. “It’s important that the organization’s model reflects this. This move is a perfect example of what building winning teams looks like.”

About The Vortex Companies
The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.  

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com


Press Contact:
Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC
hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com
Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633

