Global Logistics Robots Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 49+ Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.16%
To get a strong foothold in the market, several companies are incorporating logistics robots in their warehouse and storage facilities
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview 2022-2027
The latest research study “Global Logistics Robots Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global logistics robots market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.16% during 2022-2027.
Covid-19 Impact:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Industry Definition and Application:
Logistics robots are automated machines that manage supply chain operations by storing and moving goods. They rely on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to identify, move, track, and sort inventories and enhance aspects of the modern workforce. They are manufactured in the form of mobile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that can transport goods by traveling a predefined path in a short period of time. They are available in the form of pallet conveyor systems for moving goods to various facility zones and working stations inside the warehouse smoothly. They enable retail companies to amplify their productions by reducing human involvement in the operations and also decrease their warehouse expenses. Besides this, they improve the safety of workers by carrying out various difficult and dangerous jobs. They also assist various e-commerce businesses in increasing their customer satisfaction levels by enhancing delivery speed, reducing human errors, providing technical support, and managing appointments. In addition, logistics robots can carry out automation loading and unloading, product receipt, and dispatch tasks with precision. They are often utilized in delivering medicine and lab specimens in laboratories and hospitals. Due to their spontaneous and efficient working capabilities, logistics robotics are widely used in automotive, electronics, healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), transportation, and agricultural industries.
Global Logistics Robots Market Industry Trends and Drivers:
The increasing demand for logistics robots due to the rising number of warehousing companies around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, there is a rise in online shopping activities among the masses to save time, money, and effort. This, coupled with the increasing number of e-commerce businesses and online retail stores across the globe, is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing employment of technologically advanced machines to minimize manual labor and enhance operational productivity in various industries is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, logistics companies are adopting methods to amplify their speed in delivering products in warehouses, ports, harbors, and storage units, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of logistic robots in airports worldwide for spontaneously transporting luggage and inventories is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce speech recognition and self-operating facilities in the robots. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product sales, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Automated Guided Vehicles
Robotic Arms
Others
Breakup by Function:
Pick and Place
Loading and Unloading
Packing and Co-Packing
Shipment and Delivery
Others
Breakup by Operation Area:
Factory Logistics Robots
Warehouse Logistics Robots
Outdoor Logistics Robots
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Retail
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Others
By Geography:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
ABB Ltd
Asic Robotics AG
Clearpath Robotics Inc
FANUC Corporation (TYO: 6954)
Fetch Robotics Inc
Kion Group AG (ETR: KGX)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
Omron Corporation (TYO: 6645)
Toshiba Corporation (TYO: 6502)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation (TYO: 6506)
