The Abrahamic Business Circle Launched in Zürich, Switzerland its First-of-its-Many International Destination, the "Investors Roundtable Zürich".

Let’s promote Economic Diplomacy through Business and Investment” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organization, The Abrahamic Business Circle launches its first international networking event in Zürich, Switzerland at Marriott Hotel last September 9, 2022, the Investors Roundtable Zürich.

Zürich, the financial capital and an upmarket banking city of Switzerland, was selected to be the first international destination, due to its financial significance. This destination is a significant milestone for the organization and its members as it will expand their ability to connect with a larger network of contacts.

In the dynamic world of business, it helps to have a network that is growing every day. The international destination of events gives members of The Abrahamic Business Circle a direct connection with peers from around the world who share their commitment to economic prosperity while giving them access to more networks and connections than ever before.

The Investors Roundtable Zürich was well-attended by more than 200 Members, Business Leaders, Diplomats, Scientists, Innovators, Non-Government Organizations, Entrepreneurs, and Investors. This event's resounding success is due to everyone's commitment to promoting economic diplomacy through business and investment.

The program starts with honoring the host country by playing the Swiss Psalm followed by the Welcome Address from the Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, Dr. Raphael Nagel, inviting everyone to join him in his advocacy for promoting economic diplomacy through business and investment. The Special Address was given by Mr. Vincent Pasquier, Deputy Head of Division and Regional Director at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and also a State Secretariat in the Middle East and North Africa Division (MENA), Bern-Switzerland.

Guest Speaker, Esther De Pommery Comtesse De Lambre, Lambrey Marquise De Pommery, Founder of Pommery Foundation, captivated the audience with her powerful voice but elegant and graceful, “A Voice for the Voiceless”. The Chabad Switzerland, Rabbi Mendel Rosenfeld, Address “Abraham, the ultimate Entrepreneur”, he spoke about how Abraham invested in the future, citing that if things have gotten for free, it will diminish our appreciation and respect for them but if people invest in something they will feel committed.

Rabbi Oriel Perel, the owner of Keter Gallery, was inserted into the program by blowing off the Shofar that represents their original cry to God’s help in everything they do, as well as blessing the audience with a happy and sweet Jewish New Year for a courageous and beautiful endeavor for peace in business and harmony in the world and prosperity between all nation. The first Keynote Presentation, “How to reconcile two goals: fighting pandemics and protecting the environment”, was carried out by the former member of the Swiss Parliament and President of Symbiosis and SwissNewater. Swiss NeWater offers a breaking technology that promises to revise the way the world looks at cleanliness in an eco-friendly manner that is affordable to all.

“Trends in Investment: A view of the future of health”, a group of medical experts led by the EurAsia Heart Foundation’s Founder and President, Professor Dr. Paul Vogt. EurAsia Heart Foundation is a Swiss foundation founded in 2006, which focuses primarily on heart surgery and cardiology in developing and emerging countries. The focus is on the treatment of congenital heart defects in children as well as in the area of acquired heart diseases in adults. Included in the group were Seth Bogner, Chairman & CEO at HeartPoint Global, Inc.; Prof. Dr. Thierry Carrel, Deputy Clinic Director at Clinic for Cardiac Surgery Heart Center at University Heart Center, Switzerland; and Prof. Dr. Christian Marc Schmeid, Chief of Service, Lecturer at University Hospital, Zürich and also a Consultant Cardiology at FIFA.

The second group Roundtable for Investment, “Driving Business Success through Times of Turbulence: Accounts from Industry Leaders”, was headed by its moderator, Omid Honari, General Manager in Europe, Middle East, and America (EMEA) and Director Global Sponsor Relations at Navitas. Adnan Sawadi and Josep Marsal, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer at Knowingo and Partner at Cuatrecasas respectively shared their significant takeaway.

Ambassador Dr. Tania Simmons, Founder, CEO, and Property Developer at Luxurious Living International C-Corp. and also a Founder and CEO at Healing for the Nations, Inc., presents the “Inherit Gift of Health” while, “A proven research method for decoding and releasing internal barriers on the way to your success” was presented by Arian Lev, an Entrepreneur, and Expert in the Science of the Brain and Subconscious.

The following presentations were from Dilip Mooparakath, Chief Executive Officer at Cloud Toronto Venture Capital based in the US, presenting an innovative way of traveling, “Why travel? When you can arrive, Introducing TikTok of Travel”; and Raul Silva, Chief Executive Officer at Mojay Global Holding Limited, enthralled the audience with the first in the world painting robot, “Why Robotics and AI are Construction’s New Digital Frontier”.

The last group of Roundtable, “The Evolving Cyber Risk in Real Estate”, was articulately talked about by the group headed by its moderator, Dame Joy Malka Rothenberg, Esq., an International Lawyer & Entrepreneur and a Global Ambassador at The Abrahamic Business Circle and panelists, Pablo Alcantara Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at OpenSpring and Pavel Pravosud, Co-Founder at BeSpoke Estate and Founder at FinTechDev.

Admirable insights at the Fireside Chat on “Perspectives on the Global Energy Transition” were Professor María José García López, Sustainable Economy Advisor-Triple Sustainability at Delta Increase EEIG; Juan Díez Gibson, Chief Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Economic, and Trade Office Spanish Embassy-Bern, Switzerland; and Juan Ramon Miguelez García, Managing Director at Triple Sustainability.

The final presentation of “Transformation and New Trends of Investment Opportunities caused by Economic Crisis nowadays” was rendered by Mariya Spartalis, Partner-Wealth Management HNWI UHNWI at Terreus Capital AG. The whole program is closed by its Closing Address from Dr. Tillmann Lauk, LL.M., Co-Founder at The Abrahamic Business Circle and also a former member of the Global Executive Board of Deutsche Bank. The explosive day’s Masters of Ceremony was hosted by two gorgeous individuals, Gordon Einstein, Founding Partner at CryptoLaw Partners; and Aliona Zaleskaya, Director at WeTel Blockchain Incubation Centre.

It was an exciting day for Members and Guests not only to share the common vision of tolerance, prosperity, and peace but most of all, an opportunity for everyone to come together to network and build their connections.

The next high-level networking event was announced to be on December 7, 2022, in Israel, INVESTORS ROUNDTABLE TEL AVIV. The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investors Roundtable connect like-minded people in an environment where they can develop their businesses, make new connections, and find potential partners.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your global growth partner. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization, a Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments and continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates, and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe. The Abrahamic Business Circle's headquarter is based in Dubai with global members from 56 countries. The member-based organization is founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a Private Equity Investor, and Venture Capitalist.

