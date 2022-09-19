Howard Shwiff of Shwiff, Levy, and Polo Outlines Five Essentials for Smart Investing

Howard Shwiff

Start early — I would advise my adult child to invest as early as possible. People like Warren Buffett started investing very early in their lives.” — Howard Shwiff

SAN FRANSCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview, the co-founder of Shwiff, Levy, and Polo, Howard Shwiff, explained 5 non-intuitive essentials for smart investing he would advise his adult child about. Howard Shwiff is a finance expert, and he had the following to say:

Five Essentials for Smart Investing

Start Early

Howard Shwiff underscored the significance of starting investing as early as possible. He explained that investing involves compounding one’s money over time.

Those who start early have a higher chance of growing their money over time. He cited Warren Buffett as one of the entrepreneurs who started early, and the results are out there for all to see.

Avoid Greed

Greed is a major reason people lose money and easily become bankrupt. Regardless of a person’s financial acumen, the potential for failure is high once greed takes over. Howard Shwiff attributes the 2008 financial crisis to greed. Some of the world’s largest financial institutions collapsed due to this crisis.

Diversify

Howard Shwiff pointed out that there are no foolproof investments. He advised entrepreneurs to have as many investments as possible to have a fallback plan when one investment fails.

He explained that gold often performs well in market downturns. Therefore, entrepreneurs with gold in their portfolio can be properly cushioned in case of a stock market correction.

Be Consistent

According to Howard Shwiff, successful investing is not a one-off event. He considers such a mindset as gambling. He advised entrepreneurs to focus on investments that can generate money over time to ensure long-term success.

If people consistently pump money into such investments, they will have a robust portfolio that gives them a decent passive income.

Regular Portfolio Adjustment

Howard Shwiff pointed out that investments are dynamic – what looks hot today could be obsolete tomorrow. Therefore, it is advisable always to monitor one’s portfolio and adjust according to the prevailing market conditions.

About Howard Shwiff

Howard Shwiff is an accomplished entrepreneur and the co-founder of Shwiff, Levy, and Polo, a CPA tax and financial services company. He co-founded the firm with his wife, Elizabeth Shwiff.

Shwiff, Levy, and Polo have become one of the region’s leading CPA firms thanks to his entrepreneurial acumen and financial expertise coupled with dedication and diligence.

Howard Shwiff holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration, Real Estate, and Urban Development from Georgia State University.

