Facial Recognition Market

The increasing adoption of facial recognition technology across various applications is a driving force for market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Facial Recognition Market to Reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2030 - Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global facial recognition market was estimated at $3.83 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $16.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/794

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global facial recognition market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in demand for face detection systems to enhance the essential safety & security in organizations and emergence of intelligent signage solutions drive the growth of the global facial recognition market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy and high implementation cost of facial recognition technology restrains the growth to some extent. However, rise in applications of drones is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

By application, the access control segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global facial recognition market. Continuous adoption of access control-as-a-service (ACaaS) and implementation of mobile-based access control fuel the segment growth. Simultaneously, the security & surveillance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is because governments and companies happen to invest more in security networks, and more surveillance cameras are expected to be installed across the world in 2021.

By technology, the 3D segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global facial recognition market. This is owing to the fact that it overcomes the drawbacks of 2D technology such as varying angles and environmental conditions, by using high-definition and complex algorithms, resulting in more accurate recognition of facial images. The facial analytics segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, due to its increasing usage in the retail industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/794

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global facial recognition market. High expenditure on security systems by government agencies in the region drives the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.9% by 2030. This is owing to increase in need for surveillance systems in civil and government agencies for enhancing safety and security.

The key players profiled in the facial recognition market analysis are 3M, Animetrics Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch, Daon Inc., FaceFirst, Inc. IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the facial recognition industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/794

Covid-19 Scenario

• Increase in adoption of facial recognition technology among the majority of law & enforcement agencies for detecting virus suspicious activities led to a steep surge in demand for facial recognition technology, thereby impacting the market positively.

• This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Image recognition market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.