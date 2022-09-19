Home Are You Ready For New Caledonia?

Since July in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and from mid-September in France, then in Japan, NCT has started to roll out a new promotional campaign called “Are you ready for New Caledonia?” ». Its objective is simple: to show all the diversity of the destination with a carousel of 13 unique experiences and to create an urgent craving for travel among foreign customers.

This multi-channel campaign is available in all forms (web and print), and is very apparent on posters in metro stations and shops in Singapore, on social networks and on the radio in Australia/NZ, and soon on the web and French on-demand TV.

See the long version of the ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfTNNxLhkSs&t=1s

To boost sales, this awareness campaign is obviously associated with numerous tactical campaigns in partnership with tour operators, OTAs and airlines: Trip.com (May – June), Ignite Travel Group (June-July), Entire Travel Group (July – August), Luxury Escapes and JTB (from September), Air France (end of September), Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlin, etc.

With the support of the participating destination contract service providers, several influence (“Marine Lorphelin NC”, Japanese and Singaporean influencers) and PR actions will complete this plan.