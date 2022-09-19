Statement on the Occasion of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest. There will be pageantry and ceremony, and the faith that so defined how she approached her life. But more than that, there will be so many people. Her Majesty loved meeting people and hearing their stories. They, in return, loved her.

For 70 years, she was there for Canada and the Commonwealth. Through good times and bad, she was there to bear witness to the evolution of our history. Because she was a sovereign who had seen all of life's happiness and hardships, we trusted her messages of hope—that tomorrow can and will be better. She knew that time, more often than not, led to healing, progress and understanding.

As we say goodbye, we look to tomorrow with that same hope. We look to time for that same healing. There is no doubt that hard work lies ahead for all of us, but it is the hard things that make a difference in life.

It is in His Majesty King Charles III that we see that same commitment to service.

We were fortunate to have The Queen with us for so long. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank our Queen, our monarch, one last time, for her love and her commitment to our country and our people.

Mary Simon

