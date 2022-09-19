Submit Release
Silver X Announces 2022 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. AGXAGXPFWPZ ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on September 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated August 9, 2022, were approved by the majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

As a result,

1.- Number of directors
Shareholders approved the setting of the number of Directors at five (5).

2.- Election of directors
The shareholders elected the following slate of Directors:

  • Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez
  • Sebastian Wahl
  • Michael Hoffman
  • Darryl Cardey
  • Francis Johnstone

3.- Appointment of auditors

Shim & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

4.- Amended and Restated Share Option Plan.
Shareholders approved the Company's amended and restated "rolling up to 10%" share option plan.

5.- Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Shareholders approved the Company's amended and restated restricted share unit plan.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. Garcia
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.
José M. Garcia, CEO
+1 604 358 1382 | j.garcia@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

