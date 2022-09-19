Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes

Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel.

Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.

The Caramelo Cuban Link jewelry design has been one of the most popular link styles since the 70s—the style has grown in popularity in recent years. Caramelo Chains introduces a new variety to the style, authentic Cuban link bracelets and necklaces with more than 15 colors. The Cuban Link Chains are hand-assembled, and custom finished to ensure high quality and unique look.

“Caramelo Chain link quality is not comparable to traditional fashion jewelry found online because of the metal quality and guarantee that the bracelets or chains will never rust or tarnish.”

Caramelo Chains is the world’s first 360 sustainable designer jewelry brand specializing in unique jewelry pieces. With growing concern over the state of the environment, many people have begun considering how their actions impact the environment. Caramelo Chains is leading the charge by helping people shop guilt-free.

“We are the first to use recycled stainless steel, the first to help clean the ocean while you accessorize and plant a tree to offset carbon emissions in the shipping process. Each purchase removes over 1 lb of trash from oceans, and each shipment plants 1 tree to offset CO2 emissions during the delivery process.” Justin Low, Co-Founder

Luxury and designer jewelry brands are committing to offsetting their carbon footprint. However, Caramelo Chains is not only following the guidelines to help with environmental cleanup but also incorporating a 360 approach, from production to shipping, becoming the first jewelry brand to use 100% recycled marine grade stainless steel.

Caramelo Chains also offers carbon-neutral shipping by planting a tree every time a shipment is made. “Our goals include offering shoppers stunning, high quality and environmentally friendly jewelry while pushing other companies to follow suit.”

Ocean cleanup has also been a big part of Caramelo Chains’ efforts. The jewelry manufacturer removes over 1 pound of trash from oceans and shorelines in North America and the Caribbean.

As a sustainable business, Caramelo Chains is devoted to carbon-neutral shopping experiences for its customers. Using responsibly sourced materials helps make the world a better place. The brand’s Cuban Link Chains prove that sustainability and accessorizing can go hand in hand. Caramelo Chains’ Cuban Link necklaces and bracelets are not only unique but also show every customer’s support for cleanup efforts and environmental preservation.

“The concept behind Caramelo Chains is to give you the ability to buy high-quality designer jewelry that matches your style, outfit, shoes, car, and just about anything.”

Caramelo Chains calls on people to not only buy its unique Cuban link jewelry but also share its efforts widely through the brand website and social media pages to help support this initiative. “The more everyone is aware of the environmental initiative, the more companies will copy and mimic our efforts.”

