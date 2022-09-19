Global Biosurfactants Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Green Solutions Driving 11.2% Annual Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides), Application (Detergent, Personal care, Food processing, Agricultural chemicals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosurfactants market will grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022. The global surfactants market is primarily dominated by synthetic surfactants derived from oleochemical or petrochemical sources. They are the major components of products we use on a daily basis, such as detergents, cosmetics, agricultural products, construction products, textiles, and food & beverages. However, due to the rising concerns for the safety of the environment as well as human health, the governments and surfactant manufacturers are focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products in almost every application. The rising awareness among consumers for the use of renewable and natural ingredients in their day-to-day products is boosting the demand for biosurfactants and the development of greener solutions for various applications.

Rhamnolipids type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of biosurfactants market during the forecast period

Rhamnolipids are extracellular biosurfactants and are produced mainly by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa microbe. They are composed of one (mono rhamnolipid) or two (di-rhamnolipid) rhamnose sugar, linked to one or two beta-hydroxy fatty acid chains. The rhamnolipids' composition is complex and tends to depend upon the type of carbon substrate, the origin of the bacterial strain, culture conditions, the bacterial strain itself, and the method of purification and isolation.

Detergent application is estimated to be the largest application in biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

Detergents used in household applications include laundry detergents, soaps, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, and various types of fabric softeners. The purpose of using detergents is to remove dirt and soil from the surface of clothes or floors. Dirt and soil have to be first removed from the surfaces and then suspended in water, simultaneously preventing them from re-entering the surface. Biosurfactants in detergents help to remove oil, dirt, and unwanted particles from fabrics, dishes, and other surfaces.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

This region is technologically advanced with several innovations in the hardware and software sectors. North America has flourished owing to the growth of economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These countries are strongly integrated through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), owing to which trade in these countries has increased significantly in the past 20 years and has accelerated the economic growth in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Green Solutions

Regulations on Use of Synthetic Surfactants

Personal Care Product Manufacturers Going Green

Restraints

Less Commercialization due to High Production Cost

Conventional But Bio-Based Products Gaining Popularity

Lack of Production Technology and Cost-Competitiveness of Rhamnolipids

Opportunities

Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques

Rhamnolipids as Antitumor Agents and Immunomodulators

Rising Demand from the Petroleum Industry



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Biosurfactants Market, by Type

8 Biosurfactants Market, by Application

9 Biosurfactants Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agae Technologies, LLC

Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd.

Basf Se

Biofuture Limited

Biotensidon GmbH

Daqing Victex Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier

Dispersa Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Fraunhofer Igb

Givaudan Sa

Glycosurf, LLC

Holiferm Limited

Hub.Tech. S.A.

Jeneil Biotech, Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Locus Fermentation Solutions

Mg Intobio Co., Ltd.

Rhamnolipid Inc.

Saraya Co., Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

Synthezyme LLC

Teegene Biotech Ltd.

Tensiogreen Technology Corp.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Vetline

Wheatoleo

Zfa Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mn1f3

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900