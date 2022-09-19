Submit Release
Colorado Family of the Year Sets Out to Build Patriotism in America

Colorado Knights of Columbus "2021 Family of the Year" and producer Nick "Triple Kick" Smitley is kick-starting his newest initiative, "11 Flags", which is an exciting documentary about the history of American flags.

Nick "Triple Kick" Smitley is a man that wears many hats. He is a father, drummer, and film and music producer who, along with his wife, was just recently awarded the 2021 Colorado Family of the Year by the Knights of Columbus. This award which was delayed by Covid is the first award ceremony the Knights of Columbus has held in years. Now, Nick wants to add another feather to his hat as a documentary-maker.  

His latest documentary which is titled “11 Flags” will chronicle the history of American flags since the inception of the country. This patriotic and exciting documentary that Nick promises will be provided to K-12 schools free of charge is set to be voiced by a celebrity narrator whose details have been kept under wraps until the unveiling. However, Nick doesn’t want to restrict this film to the aforementioned schools. It is his desire that “11 Flags” is shown in every school in the US. 

Nick isn’t flying this lofty project solo, however. The documentary which was earlier budgeted at $900,000 has already contracted donated services from members of the Sons of the American Revolution, The Knights of Columbus, local businesses and donation pledges, thus remaining only $200,000 to be raised. 

Anyone interested in supporting the “11 Flags” documentary are encouraged to visit the donation’s website to make their offerings. Please follow Nick on Instagram to keep up with him and his family and the progress of the documentary.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Vermillion Code LLC


Contact Person:

Nick "Triple Kick" Smitley


Email:
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.givesendgo.com/11flags

