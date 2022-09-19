TC Mobile Solutions creates a culture of growth and connection

Tyree "TC" Wesley founded TC Mobile Solutions to create a change in the industry. He founded a company to provide growth opportunities and positive environments for agents. Wesley creates entrepreneurs by giving his team the chance to build a career for themselves.

Wesley started his business journey as a door-to-door salesman in Cleveland, OH, at the age of 18, where he quickly worked his way to the company’s top salesman in the country. Despite his success, he didn’t feel he was in an environment that promoted growth and decided to make a change.

“I created TC Mobile Solutions with the hope of creating an environment for my agents that promotes not only their successes but their journey to leadership,” Wesley said. “In the last two years, we have brought on over five hundred team members and been a key part on their journey of becoming successful entrepreneurs.”

Building Leaders

Wesley chose to take the industry into his own hands, creating a transparent, trustworthy, and truly connected Empire. With the goal of Building Leaders, Changing Lives, and Spreading Positivity, TC Mobile Solutions helps distribute mobile devices to low-income families in need through the government’s ACP + Lifeline program.

“We’re not in the phone business,” Wesley often says to agents. “We’re in the people business.”

Changing Lives

By all accounts, Wesley created a culture for his team members, building connections so everyone feels like a valued part of something bigger. Agents receive one-on-one coaching, are involved in company meetings, conferences, and trips, and can earn competitive wages with bonuses.

“We provide a culture at TC that is unmatched by our competitors. We are a family,” Wesley said. “And I pride myself in the environment and growth opportunities that I have been able to provide my agents. While we are still a young company, the accomplishments we are building will outlive all of us.”

To Wesley, “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime” is more than a wise ancient proverb. It’s a life philosophy. He believes teaching others to provide for themselves is better in the long run, and he incorporates it into his business model because he wants them to succeed as well.

Wesley has expanded TC Mobile Solutions to nine states and growing, with hundreds of agents distributing thousands of phones to lower-income families who need them.

Spreading Positivity

Conclusion

TC Mobile Solutions Founder Tyree “TC” Wesley built a telecommunications empire on the idea that people are more successful when given the tools they need to make a change. If the company’s steady growth is any indication, his business model appears to work well. To learn more about TC Mobile Solutions, visit the website or contact the company on social media.

