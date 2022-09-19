Submit Release
Results Laser Clinic Celebrates Its Birthday with Half-Off Laser Hair Removal

Australia's most trusted laser clinic is celebrating 18 years of providing impressive results to customers. Results Laser Clinic offers clients the gift of 50 percent off laser hair removal and skin treatments.

Eighteen years ago, Paulina Saliba founded Results Laser Clinic with a mission to make laser and cosmetic treatments more accessible and affordable across Australia, helping people feel more at home in their skin. She gathered a team of experts and put in the hard work to grow the company. Today, there are more than 40 Results Laser Clinic locations nationwide. 

“Thank you to all our amazing clients and Results Laser Clinic team supporting us every day,” Saliva said. “Let’s raise a glass to looking great and feeling confident in our own skin—now and for years to come.” 

To thank the legions of dedicated Results Laser Clinic clients and celebrate the company’s birthday, customers can now receive 50 percent off laser hair removal and skin treatments. With locations around Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Wollongong, Australians all over the country can get excellent results with laser hair removal. 

Laser hair removal timeline

An effective course of laser hair removal treatments involves 6-10 sessions, spread four to six weeks apart. Each treatment lasts between 5-60 minutes, depending on the size of the desired treatment area. Laser hair removal at Results Laser Clinic has minimal recovery downtime, as redness and swelling subside quickly after treatment. 

“Don’t miss out,” Saliba said. “Save up to 50 percent on select laser hair removal treatments and packages.”

Laser hair removal lets clients zap their way to smooth skin. Experienced clinical therapists use medical grade Candela GentleLase Pro and GentleYag Pro technology, effectively reducing unwanted hair on most skin types. Treatments are tailored to each individual, ensuring the best possible results. Since opening, Results Laser Clinic has completed millions of laser hair removal procedures.

Celebrate with Results Laser Clinic

To celebrate the company’s 18th birthday, enjoy 50 percent off laser hair removal and skin treatments at Results Laser Clinic. 

Conclusion

Results Laser Clinic invites all Australians interested in laser hair removal to join it in celebrating 18 years of reliable client results. To learn more about the company, visit the website or social media. Watch for updates, as Saliba has plans to expand to new locations across Australia.

