Bulk email list cleaning service MailboxValidator is helping businesses improve their email marketing by removing bad emails.

MailboxValidator is an easy-to-use bulk email list cleaning service that detects disposable emails, invalid emails, mail servers, and more.

Email marketing has gained ground with the adoption of digital business strategies. Businesses now send out newsletters all the time, which help build and strengthen customer relationships. Email marketing has also become a very popular marketing strategy for new product launches and to drum up sales, not to mention it is cost-effective.

Creating mailing lists for businesses is, however, not easy, especially since some recipients end up blacklisting businesses, and sometimes businesses fall into the hands of scammers and spammers. MailboxValidator has developed a way to help businesses clean up their mailing lists to optimize their email marketing campaigns. The service helps people check the validity of email addresses to reduce the number of undelivered emails. This improves the delivery success rate of a company and builds its reputation.

MailboxValidator provides an automated free service that improves email performance, especially in cases where businesses have purchased their mailing list. “We are ready to help you master the ways to improve email deliverability and increase conversion.”

MailboxValidator connects to the mail server, checks whether the mailbox exists, and cleans up all emails that are not valid. This reduces bounce rates and costs for the business. “All you have to do is upload your email list in text or CSV format and wait for the email validation results.” The results are accurate and immediate because the MailboxValidator API is easy to integrate. It provides results in either JSON or XML formats.

Even with signup forms on websites, people still change their emails all the time or their service providers, which is why it is crucial for businesses to clean their email lists regularly. A cleaned list has a higher chance of reaching actual people. Businesses must also provide unsubscribe links to allow recipients to opt-out of emails.

On the MailboxValidator website, the service has shared extensive articles that explore email marketing good to-dos, what to avoid, and more for an effective marketing strategy. Visit the website to learn more.

Media Contact

MailboxValidator

Camila Morales

Malaysia