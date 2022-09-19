6 WAYS CITY REMOVALIST EXPANDED THEIR REMOVALISTS INTERSTATE SYDNEY SERVICES IN THE MIDST OF INFLATION, INTEREST RATE RISE AND COVID

For businesses looking to invest in growth amid challenging times, Cityremovalist have adopted several strategies that could be beneficial

SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City removalist has serviced the removalists interstate Sydney market for over 20 years. During this time it has continually expanded in the midst of issues faced by all businesses such as inflation, interest rate rise and covid.

When things are going well for a business, often they become complacent, but more often than not, things don't always go as planned, in fact when thinking about Murphy's Law "What can go wrong, will go wrong!". In terms of what can be done to help a business manage these risks more effectively, especially when dealing with interstate relocation, Cityremovalist have adopted the following strategies which have allowed them to expand even in the midst of uncertainty, turning the most taxing problems into financially rewarding solutions.

1. Expand to other locations that are in demand for your services

Opening new locations is a common expansion approach. Expanding to other locations will enable you to widen your brand presence and awareness offline and reach new customers. Cityremovalist have expanded to new locations across Australia, you will find Cityremovalist operation near you, but at the same time kept their core procedures, policies, and technologies standardized across all locations to give their customers the same quality of service and an assured familiarity that they will get the same high-quality experience.

2. Expand your services through other sales channels

Do not have the capital or not too enthusiastic on opening at a new location? Consider diversifying your channels, instead. Cityremovalist have established an online presence since many consumers continue to gravitate towards online services. An additional way Cityremovalist have expanded their sales channel is via online marketplaces by marketing their services to marketplaces such as CompareQuotes, Findamover, OneFlare, AirTasker Etc.

3. Grow your service offerings

Adding new services to your collection could help you grow your business. A great way to go about this is to think of any related services that you can sell. Cityremovalist have come up with creative ways to supplement existing services such as offering backloading, packing, dismantling, and assembling, just to name a few.

4. Expand to other markets

Cityremovalist have diversified their services even more by venturing into new markets not only offering services to households, but have expanded into warehousing, retail, office removals.

5. Offer flexible payment options

A great way Cityremovalist have been able to supplement their revenue streams is by offering flexible payment options for instance:

Bank Transfers

Online Booking

Cash

This has allowed Cityremovalist to diversify their payment options to give their customers greater flexibility and convenience when it comes to modes of payment and as a result allowing Cityremovalist greater market share exposure.

6. Leverage your Assets

A good way to go about your expansion whether it's expanding to a new market or offering new services, is to leverage your assets. Cityremovalist having such a large fleet of trucks, therefore have found an innovative way to operate as contractors to other likeminded businesses who might not have the capacity to fulfil demand. Cityremovalist realize that the main advantage of this strategy is the fact the business they are teaming up with are offering the same service, therefore expanding within the market that they are both targeting making it mutually beneficial.

It's hard to believe they started out over 25 years ago when one man purchased his first removalist truck. Fast forward to today and their fleet of over 45 trucks move entire households and offices across eastern Australia within 48 hours. They know the city of Sydney and its surrounding suburbs better than most as they have served not only Sydney, but Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, and Melbourne for over 20 years with quality service, professionalism, fairness, and integrity.

