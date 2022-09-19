The global bariatric surgery devices market is valued to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Device, Procedure, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404325/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, changing regulatory landscape in the medical device industry and postoperative complications related to bariatric surgeries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The minimally invasive surgical devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bariatric surgery devices market, by device type, during the forecast period

The bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices.The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Minimally invasive bariatric surgeries are preferred for the obese population as they are more effective in the long run in terms of weight loss and the remission of comorbidities such as diabetes.In addition to their ability to treat obesity, minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are very effective in treating high blood pressure and sleep apnea, among others.

MIS also has helped prevent future health problems. Thus, the rising prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities is expected to fuel the uptake of MIS bariatric devices.

Sleeve gastrectomy segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS).The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A growing volume of gastrostomies has been performed, fueling the uptake of bariatric surgery devices. When compared to other weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is technically easier with relatively less morbidity and thus has become the most common weight loss surgery performed worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bariatric surgery devices market during the forecast period.

The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the region's low labor costs and favorable regulatory environment. Low infrastructure & treatment costs and the availability of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, thus supporting the market growth.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

• Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US)

• Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US)

• ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (US)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Spatz Medical (US)

• Cousin Biotech (France)

• Mediflex Surgical Products (US)

• COOK MEDICAL LLC (US)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (US)

• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

• Grena LTD (UK)

• Surgical Innovations Group plc (UK)

• A.M.I. GmbH (Austria)

• Reach Surgical (China)

• Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda. (Brazil)

• Shanghai Yisi Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• MEDSIL (Russia)

• TROKAMED GmbH (Germany)

• Aspire Bariatrics, Inc. (US)

• Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)

• Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US)

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global bariatric surgery devices market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as device type, procedure, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bariatric surgery devices market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404325/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________